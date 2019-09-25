Miley Cyrus Takes in the Great Outdoors After Kaitlynn Carter Split — See the Photos

Days after news of her Kaitlynn Carter split, Miley Cyrus is getting some one-on-one time with nature.

On Instagram Tuesday night, the singer, 26, shared photos of herself enjoying the great outdoors. In the first post, Cyrus poses on top of a rock overlooking a canyon, wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

“Extra. ⛰,” she captioned the photo series.

In a second post, captioned “Consistency,” Cyrus showed off her toned abs in a sports bra and denim shorts as she posed in between red rocks.

The nature snaps came just days after PEOPLE exclusively learned that she and Carter, 31, had ended their relationship. The two had spent quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.

Following news of the split, on Monday night, Carter stepped out to support her friend, pro dancer Witney Carson, at a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Although Cyrus’ romantic relationship with Carter may be over, the pair are still on good terms.

“Miley and Kaitlynn broke up,” a source told PEOPLE over the weekend, adding that “they’re still friends.”

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider continued, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The split news came just over a month after a rep for Cyrus confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.

After news of the split broke, a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus “doesn’t want a serious relationship.”

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” the source added. “She wants to focus on her career.”

On Saturday night, following the news, Cyrus performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, bringing along mother Tish Cyrus, brother Trace Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, who is also friends with Carter. During her performance, the singer made no mention of her personal life.