Miley Cyrus Says She'll Spend Holidays with Family, Reveals Favorite Tradition with Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus also joked on Friday's episode of Good Morning Football about why rooting for a team other than the Tennessee Titans would be "a huge issue"

You can take the girl out of Tennessee, but you can't take Tennessee out of the girl — just ask Miley Cyrus.

The 28-year-old singer called in to Good Morning Football for Friday's episode as part their NFL Artist Takeover, where she revealed she'd be returning to her home state for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

"My favorite thing to do when I go home is we go and we throw the ball around outside on my dad's farm, and some of my greatest memories are playing football with my dad," she said of her time with her musician father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"He's an artist now and I'm an artist — we think of ourselves as athletes [with] constant dedication and training," Miley continued. "And I think that athleticism ingrained a sense of dedication to me that I [am] thankful for."

After saying it was a "total honor" to be on the show, Miley joked, "I don't do many things that my dad or brothers think are cool, so this is awesome."

While photos and videos of the "Prisoner" singer in a cheerleader outfit flashed on the screen during the broadcast, Miley said, "It kinda reflects who I am because in that element you see a side of me where, a lot of the times, I was on the sidelines."

"I was a cheerleader from the time I could basically walk, 'cause my mother was and her mother was," she noted.

As for whether she has a favorite football team, Miley said she has no choice but to remain loyal to her home state: "I have to go home for Christmas and if I don't say the Titans, it will be a huge issue."

The singer's memories of her active past with her dad haven't all been positive. In September, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker opened up about how Billy Ray, 59, took her on a ride gone wrong when she was just 2 years old.

"It's bad," she said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, when the host asked her what happened. "My dad had me — this is really bad, but he can't go to jail I don't think 'cause it's a long-enough time away — he had me in a baby backpack, and I was on a dirt bike with my dad."

"And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked and I didn't, and I hit my head on the tree," Miley explained. "And it was bad. But that's what's wrong, everyone's asked me that, for years."