"I think everyone has to figure out what they need for themselves in each season, because it changes," said the singer

Miley Cyrus Says Sobriety Is 'Important for Me During This Time': I'm 'Clear to Tell My Own Story'

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to be the poster child for sobriety, but she's praising the lifestyle for personally benefiting her.

In a new discussion with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily, the "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, opened up about why she decided to go "sober sober" after undergoing vocal cord surgery in November. While the life alteration was prompted because of her physical health, Cyrus previously said sobriety also impacted her emotional well-being.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Cyrus is explaining why sobriety was "so important" for her in this stage of her life.

"I think I'm really delicate and thoughtful about the way that I talk about sobriety, because I think that it was something that was so important for me during this time, and I never like to become the end-all, be-all or the face of a decision," she said.

"That was something I did when I was a lot younger, too, where it was like, 'This is how I'm living my life, and anyone that lives outside of this way, I am totally just supportive of anybody's lifestyle choices,' " added Cyrus. "I think everyone has to figure out what they need for themselves in each season because it changes."

The artist said she "just wanted to be clear to tell my own story," and that she "needed to recall correctly."

"I needed to go through the moments in my life and really own what is mine and throw away what's not, because a lot of the time, I feel like we kind of collect these ideas of ourselves and how it went and how it ended," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Cyrus revealed to Variety in June that she was six months sober, admitting that while she's happy with the decision, it's not an easy transition for anyone to make.

"It's really hard because, especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun,' " she said at the time. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the singer felt "amazing" after embracing a sober lifestyle. "During her recovery from vocal cord surgery, she gained a whole other mindset. She realized that she loved being sober," said the source. "She felt more productive and more focused, and she is maturing."

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Says She Didn't Wear a Bikini for 2 Years After VMAs Criticism: 'I Was So Insecure'

During her talk with Lowe, Cyrus mused about maturing and trusting her own instincts after learning from her own mistakes.

"I think that over just growing up, I feel like I've really polished my intuition and my gut feeling. The way that you do that is by ignoring your gut instincts and learning that your gut is right," she said. "There's been so many times where that deep sense of self that we're sometimes detached to tries to guide me, and I — just as kind of a rebellious being — go, 'Oh, no, let me try it my way. My way is the dangerous way.' "