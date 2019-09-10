Miley Cyrus Steps Out in Furry Cowboy Hat as Kaitlynn Carter Flirts in Her Instagram Comments

Miley Cyrus‘ cowboy chic look during New York Fashion Week caught the attention of many of her fans, including Kaitlynn Carter.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, attended designer Tom Ford‘s Spring/Summer 2020 show Monday, where the artist mixed a punk-inspired outfit with her original country roots.

Cyrus wore black head to toe — sporting a sexy half-buttoned up shirt underneath a long suede jacket, paired with cuffed satin pants and jewel-encrusted platform heels.

The artist wore her hair in wet waves underneath a black fuzzy cowboy hat, accessorizing with black aviator sunglasses, diamond necklaces and rings which sparkled on every finger.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a series of shots wearing the outfit to Instagram on Monday, which quickly turned the heads of fans — and Carter.

“Dear god,” The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, wrote in the comments section of one of Cyrus’ Instagram posts, adding a drooling emoji, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Carter and Cyrus were photographed kissing during an Italian getaway following the news that the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her ex, Liam Hemsworth, had decided to call it quits.

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on Aug. 21. According to The Blast, the actor — who hired famed Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser — cited “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirmed.

Since the divorce filings, things between Cyrus and Carter — who recently split from husband Brody Jenner — have been heating up. The two have been spotted kissing and out together on multiple occasions.

During the MTV Video Music Awards Cyrus and Carter were spotted holding hands and later, entering Up and Down nightclub after the show. The duo was also recently spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Most recently, the two celebrated Carter’s 31st birthday together in early September as the reality star posted several black-and-white pictures to her Instagram Story.

Carter is now living with Cyrus, a source told PEOPLE, and Jenner is dating model Josie Canseco.

“Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn,” the source added.