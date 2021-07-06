Miley Cyrus Performs on July 4 in Vegas: 'It Kind of Feels Like My First Time'

"All of us, we've been so divided in so many ways, and to be together all over again just feels so f---ing right," the singer told the crowd at Ayu Nights in Resorts World

It was most definitely a party in the U.S.A. on the Fourth of July, especially in Las Vegas. While celebrating Independence Day, Miley Cyrus performed at the grand opening of Ayu Nights inside the newly opened Resorts World in Sin City.

"It kind of feels like my first time and I've f---ing done everything a lot of f---ing times. It really feels like the first," she told the crowd, possibly referring to the halt in live music due to the pandemic. "You know when you meet somebody and you're like, 'I've never actually loved before because this s--- feels so f---ing different.' That's how I feel about being here with you guys."

Cyrus, 28, continued, "All of us, we've been so divided in so many ways, and to be together all over again just feels so f---ing right. And just starting to get back with a live f---ing audience, you can not get bigger or better than Las Vegas. So I'm beyond f---ing thrilled to be here with all of you."

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

With an evening temperature of 100 degrees beating down on Cyrus and about 2,000 partiers, they all reveled in the shadow of the new $4.3 billion resort that sits on the Las Vegas Strip and features a 100,000 square foot exterior LED screen which fills a 59-story tower. Cyrus' performance was broadcast on the building. Although Cyrus looked larger than life on the screen, the real party was at the outdoor venue, as Cyrus christened the venue as only she can — with a lot of curse words, some sexualized moments, several singalongs and a few "Free Britney" statements.

Over the course of the 60-minute performance, Cyrus mixed in cover songs and her own originals, including "Wrecking Ball," "We Can't Stop" and "The Climb." "I think that 'The Climb' is more special than it's ever been," she said after singing the 12-year-old song. "We've proven that we say what we mean, we mean what we say and that's more than just a song, that's more than just lyrics, that's our truth."

She added, "People like all of us — I see the way that you're singing that song. You're not just singing along, but I know that you're really living it. You're living it by being here, by being authentically yourself, by being genuine, by doing what you love no matter who it pisses off. And that's the only way to be. That doesn't mean that it's always going to be easy, but that's why we have a community."

One of the hottest tickets in town, Ayu was shilling tickets for Cyrus for $325, and the performance sold out. Fittingly, Cyrus ended her show with smash hit "Party in the U.S.A."