Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Named Most-Consumed Song of 2023 as Global Music Streams Hit 1 Trillion

Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti was also dubbed the most consumed album in the U.S. — a first for any album not recorded in English

By
Published on April 8, 2023 07:34 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" is leading the pack in terms of global music.

Per Variety, a new study by music sales data resource Luminate revealed that global music streams hit the one trillion milestone on March 31 — thanks to Cyrus' chart-topping hit making up 1.16 billion of those streams.

The uptempo single from her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released on Jan. 12 along with an accompanying music video. Fans immediately began to speculate that the new song features several references to her high-profile relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Following its release, "Flowers" ruled at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks since its chart debut on Jan. 28 and is now sitting at No. 2. The track also became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label.

Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Miley Cyrus.

Coming in as the second most-consumed song of this year is SZA's "Kill Bill," according to Luminate.

As the artist's first song to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart, the single is the highest-charting track off her SOS album and is now at the fourth spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after reaching a record high at No. 3.

In third place is The Weeknd's "Die For You" remix featuring Ariana Grande, which is currently holding No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 after it dropped from the top spot and has since became both musicians' seventh No. 1 hit on the chart.

Luminate's report also revealed that Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti was the most-consumed album of 2023 — the first non-English album to earn this distinction.

The album achieved a similar feat when it was nominated as the first album recorded entirely in Spanish for Album of the Year at the Grammy's this year.

While it did not take home the top prize, it did win in its genre category for Best Música Urbana Album.

