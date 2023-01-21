Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record With More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 21, 2023 12:17 AM
miley cyrus press photo
Miley Cyrus. Photo: Marcell Rev

Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label.

Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers."

"Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans," Cyrus replied to the post on her Twitter account.

The impressive showing of the single bodes well for it coming out on top of the Billboard Hot 100 when its top 10 is announced this coming Monday, according to Variety. The previous holder of the record is BTS' "Butter," which set a then-record with 99.37 million Spotify streams in its first seven days, the publication reported.

The singer-songwriter and former Hannah Montana star released the uptempo new song and video on Jan. 12. It's the first taste of what's to come from her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which will be out on March 10.

Fans immediately began to speculate that the new song features several references to her high-profile relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because some of the lyrics seemed to point toward past several high-profile events in the couple's time together.

The pair met in 2009 while filming The Last Song, the movie adaptation of the popular Nicholas Sparks novel, and entered an on-again, off-again relationship over the next few years before getting engaged in 2012. Cyrus and Hemsworth then postponed their wedding in April 2013 and called off the engagement altogether in September of the same year.

After a few years apart, they got back together and reignited their engagement in early 2016. Cyrus and Hemsworth then tied the knot in December 2018 before separating in August 2019, and they officially divorced in February 2020.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have not commented on any speculation regarding connections between the song, music video and their relationship.

