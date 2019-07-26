'Hot Girl Summer!' Miley Cyrus Flashes Underboob and Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Sexy Photos

Hot Girl Summer is in full effect!

Wearing a skimpy white swimsuit, Miley Cyrus put her fit figure on full display Friday — courtesy of photos from her sister Brandi.

“Hot Girl Summer 🌞,” the singer captioned one image showing off her behind.

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” collaborator Mark Ronson chimed in, commenting “This pic is naughty.”

On her second post — where she’s on her phone and sprawled out on a couch and cushions — Cyrus added, “You can watch my tan progress for the next few days …”

It looks like the Cyrus sisters spent the sunny day with their father Billy Ray (and endless floaties) in Nashville.

Brandi shared a video of her dad riding a unicorn floatie in the pool a la “Old Town Road.” She captioned the hilarious video, “big mood.”

Image zoom Billy Ray Cyrus Brandi Cyrus/Instagram

The 57-year-old seemingly had a great time alongside his two eldest daughters, captioning his own photo, “Ahh! @brandicyrus @mileycyrus thank you. What a moment we shared.”

The family love continued as Miley described Brandi as “the worlds (sic) best big sister” on her Instagram Story, sharing a Boomerang of the pair dancing around the house.

Image zoom Miley and Brandi Cyrus Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Image zoom Miley and Brandi Cyrus

Sporting a cowboy hat and a tiny crop top, the “Maibu” singer also flashed major underboob and showed off her impressive abs via Instagram Story on Thursday.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus

That same day, Cyrus joined the “hot girl summer” social media craze launched by Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion when she posted a video of herself twerking to the rapper’s track “Simon Says” on Twitter with the caption “#HotGirlSummer.”

Per the rapper’s definition, it looks like Cyrus fits the definition for “hot girl.”

“Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc,” the trend-setting rapper tweeted.