Miley Cyrus Slams Critics Who Say She Moved on Too Fast: I'm 'Trying to Thrive in a Man's World'

Miley Cyrus is fed up with the double standard when it comes to how men and women date.

One day after the 26-year-old pop star was spotted kissing Australian musician Cody Simpson in Los Angeles, Cyrus clapped back on Twitter at critics who say she’s moving on too fast from her recent exes, Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus began her post, seemingly referencing her relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

But Cyrus wants to make it clear that she’s an adult now, and doesn’t need outside input on how she lives her life.

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cyrus then continued to explain that if she were a man dating one person after the next, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” she wrote. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man,’ etc…. where women are called sluts/whores!”

“I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a “mans” world,” the “Slide Away” singer continued. “If we can’t beat em, join em!”

Cyrus concluded with a poignant thought: “If our president can ‘grab em by the p—’…. can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!”

Cyrus was referring to her outing with Simpson on Thursday, as the pair were spotted at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles kissing affectionately in a video published by TMZ.

On her Instagram Story Friday, shortly before she sent out her tweet, Cyrus declared that Simpson, being Australian, was her “type” (ex-husband Hemsworth is also from Australia), and asked, “Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!”

Cyrus received criticism for moving on so quickly from Kaitlynn Carter; their whirlwind romance ended two weeks ago, PEOPLE exclusively learned at the time. Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month before that.

Cyrus continued her thoughts on Twitter in another tweet, saying that her fans and everyone else can get used to her dating.

“I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position.”

“I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.'”

The Black Mirror actress added that “this ‘dating’ thing is new to me too,” explaining that she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early twenties.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she continued. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”

“I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating — this is where I’m at! #HotGirlFall,” she concluded.

And Cyrus does seem to be enjoying herself and making light of her single life. Since breaking it off with Carter, Cyrus has been back in the recording studio and went on a girl’s trip with her mom and sister.

Just two days ago, Cyrus shared a fun post of herself at a haunted house posing with some spooky zombies, joking in the caption, “Met a couple new potential partners. Felt like I was on The Bachelorette. 💀”