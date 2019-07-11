It’s hard to forget the moment the world’s favorite, blonde-haired pop star took off her wig — telling the world, “she just doesn’t want to pretend anymore.”

It seems those words had more meaning to them than one could have known.

For the cover of Elle’s August issue, Miley Cyrus opened up about growing into the woman she is today, which meant leaving behind a girl she played on-screen and on-stage for the majority of her adolescent years, telling the magazine she couldn’t go on pretending any longer.

“I [wanted to stop being Hannah Montana] once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f—ing wig on again,” she told Elle. “It got weird. It just felt like… I was grown up. ”

“One time I went backstage at Disneyland, and Peter Pan was smoking a cigarette. And I was like, ‘That’s me. That’s the kind of dreams I’m crushing,'” Cyrus, 26, added. “That’s how everyone felt with the bong video, but I’m not a Disney mascot. I’m a person. ”

As a person who was once “ashamed” of her past as a child star, Cyrus brought her real-life experience to her recent role as Ashley O on Black Mirror, telling the magazine she related to the character more than she expected.

“The character is me. They twisted it up the way they always do, but the industry is already pretty dark,” Cyrus said of the episode, in which she plays fictional pop star Ashley O. “And at times, I’ve definitely felt like Ashley O. I still do. Making this record, I felt like Ashley O at times.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer also touched on her marriage, explaining that while she may be married in a traditional sense, her union with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is something “unique.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she told Elle. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

Cyrus married Hemsworth, 29, in an intimate at-home ceremony in December — 10 years after the couple first met on the set of Last Song. The “Malibu” singer explained that although is in a heteronormative relationship, she by no means plays into the stereotypical role of a wife. Her marriage is a partnership that she chose.

“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she told the magazine. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

“I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”