Here's Why Miley Cyrus' Fans Think Her New Song 'Flowers' Is About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus and Hemsworth divorced in February 2020 after one year of marriage

By
Published on January 16, 2023 04:28 PM
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus' fans think her new single "Flowers" features several references to her high-profile relationship with ex husband Liam Hemsworth.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter and former Hannah Montana star released the uptempo new song as well as its music video — the first taste of what's to come from her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation.

"Flowers" finds Cyrus, 30, reflecting on a past relationship and affirming that everything her ex-partner did for her, she can do for herself. "I didn't want to leave you, I didn't want to lie / Started to cry, but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers," she sings on the positive, anthemic track.

Upon the song's release, fans across social media quickly began drawing comparisons between its lyrics and specific moments in Cyrus' decade-long relationship with Hemsworth, 33.

The pair met in 2009 while filming The Last Song, the movie adaptation of the popular Nicholas Sparks novel, and entered an on-again, off-again relationship over the next few years before getting engaged in 2012. Cyrus and Hemsworth then postponed their wedding in April 2013 and called off the engagement altogether in September of the same year.

After a few years apart, they got back together and reignited their engagement in early 2016. Cyrus and Hemsworth then tied the knot in December 2018 before separating in August 2019, and they officially divorced in February 2020.

Liam Hemsworth; Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in March 2010. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here are the reasons fans think Cyrus is nodding toward the breakup in her "Flowers" lyrics and music video:

The song and video's release date coincided with Hemsworth's birthday.

Rumors that "Flowers" references the relationship began swirling when Cyrus announced its Jan. 13 release date, aka the Hunger Games actor's 33rd birthday.

The "Wrecking Ball" performer first announced the date via social media on Dec. 31, 2022. Later, she revealed the song would technically drop on Jan. 12 in the United States and noted that it'd be out at 11 a.m. in Australia, Hemsworth's home territory — which one fan speculated was particularly intentional.

"The original announcement was Friday Jan 13 .Usually they get released midnight ET. Not her going out of her way to make sure it gets released on Liam's birthday in Australian time," wrote the Twitter user.

miley-cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in January 2019. John Sciulli/Getty Images

Cyrus seems to reference when the pair's house burned down in a 2018 wildfire in the song's first verse.

"Flowers" kicks off with reflective lyrics about a past relationship and how it ended. "We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can't be sold / We were right 'til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn," sings Cyrus, who may be nodding toward the loss of their Malibu home to the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

"Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," the Grammy-nominated musician tweeted in November 2018 following the fire.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus cited the incident as one reason she decided to marry Hemsworth. "In a way, it did what I couldn't do for myself. It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose," she told the outlet at the time. "And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself."

The lyrics of "Flowers" seem to respond to "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars.

Once the song dropped, fans began drawing parallels between the lyrics of "Flowers" and Mars' 2013 hit, which they think Hemsworth once dedicated to Cyrus — though no reports have officially confirmed such speculation.

"I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand," sings Cyrus on the track's chorus. "I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Meanwhile, "When I Was Your Man" features the lyrics: "I should've bought you flowers / And held your hand / Should've gave you all my hours / When I had the chance / Take you to every party / 'Cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby's dancing / But she's dancing with another man."

Cyrus wears an oversized suit, which appears to resemble one Hemsworth wore alongside her, in the music video

In one of the scenes from the "Flowers" video, Cyrus can be seen donning a large black suit, which some fans online have compared to the outfit Hemsworth wore on the Avengers: Endgame premiere red carpet in 2019.

While the suits don't exactly match each other, fans have speculated that the look could potentially serve as a reference to a viral clip of the couple captured on the carpet, in which Cyrus pretends to lick Hemsworth.

One of Cyrus' dance moves in the video's teaser seems to call back to another one of the couple's red carpet appearances

Ahead of the official release of "Flowers," Cyrus posted a clip of herself in one of the music video's picturesque Los Angeles locations. While walking down an empty street, she can be seen moving her shoulders and shaking her behind for a quick dance — which fans have likened to a video of the couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2019.

While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview at the event, Cyrus began grinding on Hemsworth, who quickly backed away from her and said, "We're not doing this. Not on the carpet," per the outlet.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have not commented on any speculation regarding connections between the song, music video and their relationship.

"Flowers" is available to stream and purchase, and Endless Summer Vacation is out March 10.

Related Articles
diddy, yung miami
Diddy and Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald seen attending Louis Vuitton Maison - store launch party on October 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Oasis' Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Announce Divorce After 22 Years Together
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival; Bianca Censori arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Who Is Kanye West's Rumored 'Wife'? All About Bianca Censori
Axl Rose Remembers Friend Lisa Marie Presley
Axl Rose Honors Lisa Marie Presley: 'I'd Like to Think They're Together — Her and Ben with Her Father'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (9765185f) Billy Joel Billy Joel 100th Lifetime Performance, press conference, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2018; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9197642bt) Jeff Beck with his 'Outstanding Contribution To British Music' Award at the 59th Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House in London on The Ivor Novello Awards 2014: VIP Access, London, United Kingdom - 22 May 2014
Billy Joel Honors the Late Jeff Beck During Madison Square Garden Show: 'He Was the Best'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
Amy Grant (R) and Vince Gill attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: David Foster attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
David Foster Reflects on Working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She Was Iconic in Her Own Right'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: LL Cool J attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Tristan Wilds attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe" at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
LL Cool J Asks Fans If He Should Do a Biopic, Mack Wilds Throws His Hat in the Ring to Star
IGGY AZALEA KICKS OFF YEAR-LONG MULTIMEDIA PROJECT HOTTER THAN HELL WITH LAUNCH OF ONLYFANS PROFILE. Iggy Azalea x Ian Woods
Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans to Release Upcoming 4th Album 'Hotter Than Hell' : 'Unapologetically Hot'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Side by Side' with Riley Keough at Elvis Birthday Bash Days Before Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Laurent Rebours/AP/Shutterstock (7261327a) PRESLEY Pop star Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley wave to photographers as they visit the Versailles castle near Paris. Presley and Jackson became close in the early 1990s. They wed amid a swirl of publicity in 1994, after Jackson faced accusations of child molestation (later settled out of court) and canceled concerts for health reasons. They divorced two years later Celeb-Curious Couplings, PARIS, France
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Had a 'Real Relationship,' Says 'You Are Not Alone' Video Director
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXOGDopTQM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=25408479-892f-41db-b404-a927c3a3315c amdavidkessler Verified I’ve been so fortunate to have Lisa Marie as a friend. Her bold, authentic personality made her a loyal daughter and devoted mother. The loss of her son inspired her to work toward becoming an advocate for those who are struggling with the heartbreak of grief. I met Lisa Marie after her son Ben died. She wanted to talk to me, not because I was a grief expert, but because I was someone who also had a child die. It became an improbable friendship but that is how grief works. Last weekend, she asked me to go with her to Memphis for her father’s 88th birthday celebration. She had countless invites for the weekend, but for her, there were only three important ones: being at her father’s birthday celebration, spending time at her son and father’s grave after the tours left Graceland, and meeting with a recently bereaved mother. I watched how Lisa Marie tenderly talked to this heartbroken mother about what to expect in grief. That's what interested her most these days, helping others in grief. She had her challenges but always faced them. She was in my grief educator program and many who met her and chatted with her had no idea who she was. To them, she was a mother, whose son had died and wanted to turn her pain into purpose. She co-led grief groups with me for the past two years at her home for other bereaved parents. We were planning on doing a podcast about grief together. Her family, love for music, maintaining her father's legacy, and helping others became her priorities. Last weekend was so much fun and she was optimistic. Graceland was her happy place and the employees who all knew her shared that she was looking so much better. She looked more at peace and was so proud of the Elvis movie. Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son’s death. She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now …and she said yes,I have so much to do. Rest in peace with your father and son, Lisa Marie. pic taken of us last weekend at Graceland #lisamariepresley #lmp #elvismovie Edited · 9h
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
American rock legend Elvis Presley with His Daughter Lisa-Marie. (Photo by Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty Images)
Elvis Presley's Personal Hairstylist Remembers a Young Lisa Marie: 'Loved Her Daddy So Much'
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley Once Worked in a Fish and Chips Van in England — and She Loved It
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Final Weeks Supporting the 'Elvis' Movie and Her Father's Legacy