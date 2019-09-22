Miley Cyrus Smiles with Her Family as They Support Singer in Vegas After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Image zoom (L-R) Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As Miley Cyrus took the stage for the first time following news of her split from Kaitlynn Carter, the pop star got plenty of support from her family.

Shortly after PEOPLE learned that the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and the The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, had ended their relationship, Cyrus opened the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night.

Making the evening a family affair, she was joined at the event by her mother Tish Cyrus, brother Trace Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, who is also friends with Carter.

In addition to posing together backstage, the family also rocked out during the fun-filled evening, especially when Def Leppard took the stage.

Ahead of the show, Miley indicated that her mother was super excited about seeing the group.

“See you tonight @defleppard,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself cuddling up between Brandi and Tish, adding that the evening would check off an item on her mother’s bucket list.

Documenting the momentous occasion, Miley went on to share a video of her and her mom dancing along during Def Leppard’s set, as the legendary rockers dedicated hit “Pour Some Sugar on Me” to the pop star.

“On the way to school, cheerleading practice , singing lessons, dance …. mama made me listen to @defleppard. I’m glad AF that she did,” Cyrus captioned the clip. “Taught me what kicking ass really means! Feeling honored to be Fem out here rockin w the big dudes. Stoked to have shared the same stage with the legends themselves! We talked about doing some shows together ! F— yes! Let’s do it!”

Making things even more special, Miley and her family even got a chance to hang with the group backstage.

”Loved these guys for so long! Such a fun night!” Tish captioned a group photo.

Although Cyrus’ romantic relationship with Carter may be over, the pair are still on good terms.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that “they’re still friends.”

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the source said, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”