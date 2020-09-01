"She loved The Eagles," Miley Cyrus told BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Tuesday before performing a cover of "Take It to the Limit"

Miley Cyrus Has Had The Eagles 'On Repeat' Since the Death of Her Beloved Grandmother

Miley Cyrus is using the music of Don Henley and Glenn Frey to cope with the recent death of her beloved grandmother Loretta Finley, whom she affectionately called "Mammie."

"We've had the Eagles on repeat because that was my Mammie's favorite record, she loved the Eagles," the "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, told Clara Amfo, host of BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month. Cyrus revealed to fans that her grandmother died in a heartfelt Instagram post in August.

"'Take It to the Limit' is a song that my mom and her mom sang in the car every day on the way to school," Cyrus added, before picking up a mic and performing a cover of the iconic 1975 track.

"The Eagles have been a big inspiration for me and it's about giving that respect to the people that have passed down music that made us who we are,” she continued.

The "Slide Away" songstress also revealed that she dropped everything the moment she learned of her grandmother's passing so that she could be with her family as soon as physically possible.

"I was in glam getting ready for a 'Midnight Sky' performance and my mom called and she didn't even have to say what had happened, I could just tell," said Cyrus about her grandma's death, whom she once called "the fiercest person I know."

"I ran down the hill with literally one half of my face on," she added. "I’ve never got in my car and left so fast in my entire life and just went and spent the week healing with my mom."

And while she's been listening to the Eagles on rotation since her grandmother's death, the "Wrecking Ball" singer also took time to praise Billie Eilish.

"I love when a current artist is inspired by the past," Cyrus said ahead of performing a rendition of Eilish's hit song "My Future." "That song has a bit of jazz standard inspiration in there which I love."

"My story that I've told throughout my career is always — whether it's Stevie Nicks on something like 'Midnight Sky' or covering 'Jolene' — it's always giving that gratitude and paying homage to the music that made us the artists who we are now," she added.