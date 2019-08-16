Miley Cyrus Drops Emotional New Song 'Slide Away' Days After Revealing Split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus‘ latest song is all about letting go.

Just days after revealing she and husband Liam Hemsworth were separating after nearly eight months of marriage, the singer released a new song titled “Slide Away.”

Seemingly opening up in the lyrics about her split, Cyrus begins her song, “Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed / I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go.”

“Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust,” Cyrus continues. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

Cyrus goes on to make a drug and alcohol reference, singing, “I want my house in the hills / don’t want the whisky and pills / I don’t give up easily but I don’t think I’m down.”

“Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be,” Cyrus adds. “You said that everything changed / You’re right I’m grown now.”

Though photographs of her kissing longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter were released just hours after Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, released a joint statement on Saturday about their separation, multiple sources told PEOPLE earlier this week the couple aren’t officially their marriage any time soon.

“They have a long history together, and that’s a huge part of why she has a hard time letting him go,” said a source close to the singer. “At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too.”

Multiple sources agree Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship was unhealthy, and the Cyrus source says their separation “is for the best” right now.

“They’re having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements,” said another source in Cyrus’ circle. “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

Another insider close to the couple — who have been on and off for a decade — previously said Cyrus “really fought to make” her marriage work. “She wanted to go to therapy,” said the insider. “She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place.”

Cyrus met Hemsworth, 29, in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, and had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

Then in December 2018, they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, following the loss of their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep said in a statement over the weekend about the estranged couple, who took off their rings earlier this summer.