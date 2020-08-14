Miley Cyrus Drops Single 'Midnight Sky' & Self-Directed Video Hours After Cody Simpson Split News

"Midnight Sky" serves as the latest single off of the pop singer's upcoming seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is single and has a new theme song to herald in her new era.

The pop songstress, 27, released her new single "Midnight Sky" at the stroke of midnight on Friday alongside an accompanying music video, that was directed by Cyrus herself.

Her new track comes just hours after news broke that she had split from Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating.

Just before her single dropped, the singer told fans on Instagram Live that the pair were “individually working on” themselves.

However, Cyrus said that after a decade of friendship fans shouldn't be surprised if they’re spotted out getting pizza together next week.

While the end of her relationship was fresh on peoples' minds, it appears "Midnight Sky" may touch on her relationship with previous love, Liam Hemsworth.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus/Twitter

On the track, the singer croons: "It's been a long night and the mirror is tellin' me to go home/ But it's been a long time since I've felt this good on my own/ Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more."

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song before embarking on a decade-long on and off-again relationship before divorcing in 2019.

She also seemingly addresses her brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter which she had after her split from Hemsworth, singing "See my lips on her mouth/ Everybody’s talking now, baby."

But "Midnight Sky" is not a love song, its Cyrus' freedom song with the singer declaring in the chorus "I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone/ Oh no, I don’t need to be loved by you."

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cyrus previously teased the song's subsequent release earlier this month when she posted a video on Instagram and gave fans a brief listen to "Midnight Sky" as the intro to the song played in the background.

In the footage — which she captioned "TEASE." — Cyrus posed with a sparkly filter overlay, bobbing her head back and forth as she recorded herself washed in pink and blue neon lights. She then showcased a neon display of the word "disco," while peering at the camera through sunglasses.

In a follow-up post later in the week, she shared, "I know it feels like you’ve been waiting forever and ever .... but no more..... She is finally here. My new single MIDNIGHT SKY."

Image zoom Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson Instagram

Cyrus also promoted the tune by using an automated texting service to message her loyal legion of fans — known as Smilers — about her upcoming music, which many documented on social media.

Fans who previously called into the hotline for her new music back in 2019 were automatically subscribed to the service and received a text that said "Call me," from an unknown number. After they responded, the system texted back "It's Miley," before prompting users to listen to a snippet of "Midnight Sky" by calling the number.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus' Instagram Miley Cyrus/ Instagram

"Midnight Sky" serves as the latest single off of Cyrus' upcoming seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus, which has yet to be given a formal release date.

Cyrus previously planned on releasing three six-song EPs – She Is Coming, She Is Here, and She Is Everything — before releasing the full-length album, but the project was delayed due to Cyrus' separation from then-husband Liam Hemsworth, vocal cord surgery and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The first and only released EP, She Is Coming, was released back in May 2019 and was Cyrus' first release since her sixth studio album, 2017's Younger Now.