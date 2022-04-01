Miley Cyrus Drops First-Ever Live Album Featuring Songs Curated by Her Fans: 'So Excited'

The 29-year-old pop star's new album features both old and new songs as well as covers of songs by Blondie, Dolly Parton and Madonna

Attention all Miley Cyrus fans!

The 29-year-old pop star officially dropped her first-ever live album on Friday, featuring Cyrus performing a variety of tunes that fans helped select.

The record, titled Attention: Miley Live, includes new songs "Attention" and "You" as well as old songs like "We Can't Stop" and "Where Is My Mind" plus "Wrecking Ball" and "Nothing Compares."

Cyrus also covers a number of songs made popular by other artists, such as: "Heart of Glass" by Blondie, "Jolene" by Dolly Parton and "Like a Prayer" by Madonna.

On Sunday, Cyrus released an official video for the album's title track "Attention" as well as a special message to the fans that made the record possible.

Cyrus expressed her excitement over Attention: Miley Live in her social media message to fans, noting that the show recorded for the album "was curated BY the fans FOR the fans!"

"My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!" the singer wrote Sunday alongside a clip of the "Attention" video.

"I asked my audience what songs they'd like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!" she continued in a second tweet. "From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs YOU & ATTENTION!"

The "Angels Like You" singer said she "wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE" and tried to "fulfill as many requests as possible" while creating the newly-released album.

Cyrus then went on to thank her band and crew, who helped make the album possible, and the fans that came to see the show. "THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU!🖤," she wrote on Twitter.

At the end of her message, Cyrus thanked her fans "for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years" after breaking out on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

"This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication!" she concluded. "We're in this together forever! 🖤."