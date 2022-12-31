Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Cutest Moments Together

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus share a special bond.

Aside from being two of the most successful singers in the music industry, they also share a familial connection: Parton is Cyrus' godmother.

Over the years, the two have given several glimpses of their tight-knit relationship, both on screen and stage.

When Cyrus starred on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, Parton made several guest appearances on the show as Miley Stewart's Aunt Dolly. Additionally, Cyrus has joined Parton for a handful of showstopping performances. She even enlisted Parton to feature on her Younger Now album on the track "Rainbowland."

Now, the dynamic duo is joining forces again as Parton cohosts Cyrus' second annual New Year's Eve Special on NBC.

From their cutest photos together to all the sweet things they've said about each other, take a look back at Parton and Cyrus' best moments.

Sept. 29, 2006: Dolly Parton appears on Hannah Montana with Miley Cyrus

Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2006, Parton made a cameo on Cyrus' Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in the season 1 episode titled "Good Golly, Miss Dolly." Opposite Cyrus' Miley Stewart, Parton played the character's Aunt Dolly.

Joel Warren/Disney Channel via Getty

Parton continued to make guest appearances on the show throughout its four seasons, including an episode in season 2 titled "I Will Always Loathe You" — a nod to Parton's hit "I Will Always Love You" — in which Cyrus dressed up like Parton by wearing her iconic blonde wig.

July 3, 2010: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform 'Jolene' together

For Parton's Hallmark special, Dolly Celebrates 25 Years of Dollywood, Cyrus made a special appearance as she performed "Jolene" with her godmother on stage.

The performance marked the first of many times Cyrus would cover the iconic song, including during her 2012 "Backyard Sessions" series.

November 2013: Miley Cyrus calls Dolly Parton her 'role model'

During an appearance on a German television show, Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Parton, noting that the musician "has always been my role model," and adding, "she's a legend and unlike anyone I've ever seen before."

Nov. 29, 2016: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform on The Voice together

Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 2016, the two joined musical forces again as they performed "Jolene" on The Voice alongside a cappella group Pentatonix, who recorded a cover of the track with Parton that September.

August 2017: Miley Cyrus talks about having Dolly Parton as her godmother

In her cover story for Cosmopolitan's September issue, Cyrus opened up about Parton, joking that the best part of having her as her godmother was "having access to her closet."

She went on: "Seriously, watching the way she treats people with love and respect [is] always a reminder to me and my family of what is important. Never let success change your heart."

September 29, 2017: Miley Cyrus features Dolly Parton on her Younger Now album

As Cyrus released her album Younger Now, she enlisted her godmother for the track "Rainbowland." In addition to featuring Parton's backup vocals, the song also began with a voicemail message Parton sent to Cyrus.

Oct. 5, 2017: Miley Cyrus channels Dolly Parton on The Tonight Show

During a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show, Cyrus paid tribute to her godmother as she and host Jimmy Fallon dressed up Parton and Kenny Rogers for a performance of "Islands in the Stream."

Feb. 8, 2019: Miley Cyrus honors Dolly Parton at MusiCares Person of the Year event

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cyrus was by Parton's side as the musician was honored as MusiCares' Person of the Year in 2019. "She's the most non-judgmental person I've ever [known] in the world," Cyrus raved to PEOPLE editor Melody Chiu and host Rocsi Diaz on PeopleTV's live red carpet pre-show.

"I love Miley," Parton told PEOPLE. "We've done a lot of things together and it wouldn't be right for me to be honored on a big deal like this and not have my Miley."

In addition to walking the red carpet with Parton, Cyrus also paid tribute to Parton in song, joining Shawn Mendes and producer Mark Ronson for a rendition of "Islands in the Stream."

Feb. 10, 2019: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform at the Grammys together

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A few days later, Parton was honored again during a special tribute performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. In addition to featuring artists such as Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry, the tribute also featured Cyrus as she sang "Jolene" with Parton on stage.

Oct. 2, 2020: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus collaborate on A Holly Dolly Christmas

As Parton released her holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, she enlisted a handful of big names to contribute to the album, including Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, and Cyrus.

During the singer's appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Cyrus revealed that her godmother actually sent her a fax over the summer asking to collaborate on her holiday album.

"Dolly reached out about doing a Christmas record with her, and only for Dolly Parton do you sing a Christmas carol in July," she said. "But she makes physical records and so she had to get it turned in. I was singing about Christmas in the middle of L.A. summer, and only for Dolly."

Dec. 10, 2020: Miley Cyrus honors Dolly Parton at Billboard Women in Music event

Cyrus made a special appearance during the Billboard Women in Music event broadcast as she honored Parton, calling the singer her "very precious fairy godmother, not only to me but admirers from all around the world."

"I've never met anyone that doesn't like Dolly Parton," Cyrus continued. "And it's safe to say if they don't like her, it's only because they love her. As the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time, Dolly Parton has influenced music beyond her own genre. Achieving 25 gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, Dolly has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts — a record for any female artist."

The star went on to note that her "Aunt Dolly" has "10 Grammy Awards under her customized bedazzled belt" and "has paved the way for other women songwriters, encouraging them to take ownership and get the credit that they deserve — an issue many women in the songwriting industry still struggle with today."

"When Elvis [Presley] sought to record Dolly's 'I Will Always Love You,' Dolly famously said no, keeping control of her song that Elvis wanted half of the publishing royalties to," Cyrus pointed out. In conclusion, she said, "Slay all day, Dolly."

Sept. 15, 2021: Miley Cyrus praises Dolly Parton in Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021

As Parton was listed on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021, Cyrus wrote her profile, calling Parton the "definition of humanitarian."

"Have you ever met anyone who doesn't love Dolly Parton? I never have," Cyrus wrote. "Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she's also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian."

"She's also the world's most impeccably purposeful walking contradiction, having developed her iconic look after being inspired by the town tramp. Now she's known as a saintly, even godlike, figure," she continued.

"People look to Dolly for guidance, and she knows that. She wears that responsibility with the same grace and pride she rocks a two-piece Nudie suit," she wrote. "She recognizes how impactful her choices will be as one of the most iconic and powerful voices in country music, and she leaves no one behind."

Cyrus closed the profile by noting that despite the theory that people "shouldn't meet their heroes," she wished everyone had the chance to meet Parton.

"She's even better than your sparkliest dreams. She may be my fairy godmother, but I think she's that to everyone else too. I am happy to share her with the world," Cyrus wrote.

February 2022: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton team up for T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercials

The duo teamed up for a pair of Super Bowl commercials promoting T-Mobile's 5G network as part of the company's "#DoItForThePhones" campaign.

"I can't think of a better duo to help us spread awareness of this pressing issue than godmother-goddaughter icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus," Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile, said in a press release. "Because not only are they amazingly talented, they tell it like it is."

As thanks for their efforts, T-Mobile is donating $250,000 to Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds programs supporting homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Nov. 21, 2022: Miley Cyrus announces Dolly Parton will cohost her New Year's Eve Special

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

In November, Cyrus announced that she was returning for her NBC New Year's Eve special, this time with Parton by her side. "It's gonna be legendary," Cyrus said in a promotional video for the special alongside Parton.

Nov. 23, 2022: Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday

In honor of Cyrus' 30th birthday, Parton penned a special tribute on social media. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a promotional image of them for their New Year's Eve special. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!! ❤️."

Dec. 1, 2022: Miley Cyrus appears on Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty

After announcing Parton as her NYE cohost, Cyrus appeared on the singer's Mountain Magic Christmas special in December, which also included appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen.