Miley Cyrus Is Doing 'Fine' After Cody Simpson Split, Says Source: 'There Is No Drama'

Miley Cyrus is always going to do her "thang."

Since news broke on Aug. 13 that she and her boyfriend of 10 months, musician Cody Simpson, had split, the star, 27, has been "fine and focused on her new music," a source close to her says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

According to the source, Cyrus and Simpson, 23, split back in July.

"She and Cody are still super supportive of each other," the source says. "There is no drama."

Ahead of the release of her new single "Midnight Sky" on Aug. 14, Cyrus said on Instagram Live that she and Simpson are "individually working on" themselves. "For right now, two halves can't make a whole," she said.

But after a decade of friendship with Simpson, she told fans not to be surprised if they're spotted out together in the future.

"Don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza," she said. "We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not."

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson with her dog Bo

For his part, Simpson congratulated Cyrus on her new song, saying "So proud of you" on Instagram.

"Congratulations to the most special of all," he added. "Go cop that new new!"

Cyrus and Simpson were first romantically linked in October 2019 when they were spotted on a breakfast date following her splits from Hills star Kaitlynn Carter and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth last summer.

In a candid interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast on Aug. 14, Cyrus revealed she felt "villainized" for moving on quickly following her divorce.

"[People] made me seem like I was disloyal, which is so against my f—ing character,” she said. "My character is everything."

Despite the heartbreak, Cyrus is thankful for what each of her past relationships has taught her.

"I love who I am so much right now that if any of those things hadn't happened, I'm not sure that I would have been the same person," she said.

Though Cyrus said she doesn't "have a type" and is happy dating a woman or a "confident" guy, she noted there are a few things she's looking for in her next partner.

"I usually end up complaining they're boring, but that's what I need," she said. "I need boring ... I need an anchor, I need a weight. It's really important that I feel fulfilled, and they have to bring something to the table."

Miley Cyrus

Sober for seven months, Cyrus also wants someone who lives a similar lifestyle.

"One of the things that's important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, [is] I like people taking care of themselves," she said. "I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they'll treat you. I'm super into clean eating; I'm into people taking care of themselves."

"If clean eating and self-maintenance is going to be important, I know to look in communities where those people are going to gather," she continued. "I don't really want to help someone on their journey of addiction because I need to take care of my own self."