The artist revealed she hasn't "done drugs in years" and is now five weeks sober after she "fell off" sobriety with a drinking relapse during the pandemic

Miley Cyrus Says It Would Have to Be a 'Cold Day in Hell' for Her to Relapse on Drugs

Miley Cyrus is revealing new details about her relationship with drugs and alcohol.

In the January 2021 cover story for Rolling Stone, the singer opened up about her sobriety journey and where she currently stands after having "fell off" during the pandemic.

The 28-year-old, who dropped her new album Plastic Hearts last week, said she is "back on five weeks" sober after drinking again while at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

While the artist admitted to the drinking relapse, she said she has continued to stay away from drugs.

"[I] haven’t done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive," she said. "Things f—--- happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs."

Speaking about which drugs she would revisit, the "Midnight Sky" musician said she would "possibly take mushrooms" and "really, really liked" when she took ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew.

"Ayahuasca was definitely one of my favorite drugs I’ve ever done," she revealed. "When I did it, I asked everyone else in the room, 'Did your entire life just change? Are you a new person?' They all looked at me and said, 'No.' And they’re like, 'You’re so extreme. Of course you have to have the most extreme trip off all.'"

"Actually, the shaman said people take ayahuasca three, four times, sometimes 30 times before they have the kind of trip I had," she explained. "I saw the snakes right away, and the snakes come and grab you and take you to the Mama Aya, and she walks you through your whole trip, and it was pretty crazy. I loved it, though."

In discussing her decision to get sober, Cyrus explained that a leading factor was that she did not want to join the 27 club — the age when stars like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin died after struggling with addiction.

"Actually, one of the reasons I got sober was I had just turned 26, and I said, 'I got to pull my s--- together before I’m 27, because 27 is the time you cross over that threshold into living or dying a legend.'" she recalled.

"I didn’t want to not make it through being 27. I didn’t want to join that club. Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober," she continued. "Then by 27, [November 2019] I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there..."

Last month, the singer shared similar sentiments in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily, in which she discussed her relapse during the pandemic.

"Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f---ing sober." I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time," Cyrus said.

"One of the things I've used is, 'Don't get furious, get curious,'" she added. "So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?' "

Cyrus said that she "didn't choose to make a statement" after she broke her previous sobriety.

"To me, it was a f--- up because I'm not a moderation person, and I don't think that everyone has to be f—--- sober," she explained. "I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time."

"I'm very disciplined," Cyrus added. "... That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f------ do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to it just is. I'm just very disciplined."

The singer revealed to Variety in June that she was six months sober, admitting that while she's happy with the decision, it's not an easy transition for anyone to make.