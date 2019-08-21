Miley Cyrus Is 'Disappointed' Liam Hemsworth Filed for Divorce But Is 'Doing Well': Source

It seems this is the end for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The pop star, 26, is looking to the future now that the actor, 29, has filed for divorce.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider tells PEOPLE of the singer.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus on Wednesday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirms.

Despite the breakup, the insider says Cyrus has fond memories of their nearly 10-year romance.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special,” the Cyrus insider adds. “It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met when they were teenagers on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They dated on and off for almost a decade before they tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at her family’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.

On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had separated, after seven months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

However, a source told PEOPLE the two had already been apart for months.

Days after Cyrus’s announcement, Hemsworth broke his silence on Instagram, writing: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

The same day Cyrus confirmed her separation, she was seen kissing longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy; Carter herself recently split from husband Brody Jenner. Since returning from Italy, Cyrus has continued to spend time with new flame Carter, while Hemsworth remains in Australia with his family.

On Friday, Cyrus seemed to allude to their crumbling relationship when she released her new heartbreak track “Slide Away,” which features the scorching lyrics: “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down.”

“She isn’t trying to hurt him, but she wants to share what she’s been going through,” says the insider. “She’s channeling her emotions into her work and leaning on her family and friends.”