Miley Cyrus Details Meeting Boyfriend Maxx Morando on a Date That Was 'Blind for Me and Not Really for Him'

Miley Cyrus met her boyfriend Maxx Morando on a blind date — sort of.

In a new cover story interview with British Vogue, the "Flowers" singer-songwriter detailed the story of how she met the fellow musician, who plays drums in the band Liily.

"We got put on a blind date," said Cyrus, 30, who was first seen hanging out with Morando, 24, in November 2021 at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles.

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," she clarified to the outlet. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

Miley Cyrus. Steven Meisel

The publication noted that Cyrus received a call from Morando midway through their interview. Her ringtone for him is Erykah Badu's "Tyrone," on which she commented, "I call that 'boyfriend sexy ringtone.'"

One month after the fashion show, the pair were photographed getting close backstage during the singer's NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party as they held hands and danced to the music.

In March 2023, Cyrus and Morando made another public appearance together, at the Versace show in Los Angeles. The same month, she shared a photo of them hanging out at her Endless Summer Vacation album release party on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando. Donato Sardella/Getty

Morando worked on two tracks — "Handstand" and "Violet Chemistry" — from Cyrus' latest album, and he shared a celebratory post about the project on Instagram on March 10.

Elsewhere in the British Vogue story, Cyrus opened up about her journey from child stardom through today and how she used to feel guilty about moments in her career that garnered backlash.

"I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused," she told the outlet.

"Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged," continued the superstar. "I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child."

Miley Cyrus. Steven Meisel

Cyrus also reflected on her treatment by various media outlets as she was transitioning into adulthood and recalled one tabloid running a story about her acne with the headline, "A Breakout Year!"

"Like who thought that I was not a person who would be hurt by that? Like I was clearly a 20-year-old girl," explained the musician. "Sure, at 20 I was like every 20-year-old. You think you're grown, but now I'm like, 'Oh, no, I was fully a kid.'"

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands starting May 23.