Miley Cyrus Denies 'Cheating' on Liam Hemsworth During Marriage: 'I Have Nothing to Hide'

Miley Cyrus is reminding fans and followers that she has “nothing to hide” amid her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, who filed divorce docs on Wednesday.

In a series of 11 tweets on Thursday, the singer, 26, denied cheating allegations surrounding the breakdown of their marriage and revealed how she is leaving a “previous life” behind her.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote in her first tweet.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” said Cyrus about her song “We Can’t Stop.”

Her tweets that followed contained many revelations from her early years including that she had a history of infidelity in past relationships. “I f—ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young,” she wrote.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus ‘Had to Change’ to Be with Liam Hemsworth — ‘She Wants to Be True to Herself’: Source

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Neilson Barnard/Getty

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says She Was ‘Kicked Off’ Hotel Transylvania After Licking Liam Hemsworth’s Penis Cake

In addition, she recalled moments in her personal life that greatly affected her career. “I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong,” Cyrus tweeted, referring to her canceled clothing line with the retailer.

“I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it,” she said of a role in the animated film series starring Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler.

“I swung on a wrecking ball naked,” she said of the music video for her song “Wrecking Ball.”

Lastly, Cyrus added, “There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus ‘Didn’t Expect’ Liam Hemsworth to File for Divorce and Is ‘Disappointed’ But ‘Doing Well’: Source

Though she listed her previous indiscretions, Cyrus emphasized that she did not cheat on Hemsworth.

“The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she wrote in another tweet.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

RELATED: Miley Cyrus ‘Has a Hard Time Letting Go’ of Liam Hemsworth Because of Their History Together

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she said.

Referring to her split from Hemsworth and why she chose to end their relationship, Cyrus wrote, “at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind.”

The star added, “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

RELATED: A Timeline of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Split

Cyrus’ tweets come one day after PEOPLE obtained documents confirming Hemsworth filed for divorce from his wife on Wednesday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider told PEOPLE of the singer.