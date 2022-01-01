Miley Cyrus ended her set during Miley's New Year's Eve Party with a treat for her fans, kicking off 2022 with the debut of her new single "You"

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Single 'You' During Miley's New Year's Eve Party Live Performance in Miami

Miley Cyrus kicked off a new year with a new banger.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 29, debuted her new single "You" on live television during Miley's New Year's Eve Party, performing onstage from Miami, where she hosted the NBC special alongside Pete Davidson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She finished her set with the new track, a slow piano-driven ballad that shows off the artist's soulful vocals, along with an infectious chorus.

"I got some baggage / Let's do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you," Cyrus sang.

Cyrus remained centerstage in a plunging red minidress with a sheer floor-length skirt and a pink feathered boa, singing into a mic stand. The performance concluded with a matching red fireworks display lighting up the sky above the outdoor stage.

Miley Cyrus Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

The Plastic Hearts artist also took the stage for performances with Davidson, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn, and sister Noah Cyrus. Additionally, the live special featured musical appearances from Jack Harlow, Anitta, and Kitty Ca$h.

Miley suffered a wardrobe malfunction early in the show, when she lost her top while singing her 2009 bop "Party in the U.S.A." She briefly exited the stage and returned with reinforcements, sporting a red blazer she wore earlier in the show.

"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Cyrus said, emphasizing the lyric while singing. "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she added between lyrics.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Reveal They Got Matching Tattoos After Saturday Night Live in 2017

"Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," Cyrus told the audience at the end of the show.