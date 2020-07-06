Miley Cyrus Adorably Dances with Boyfriend Cody Simpson on TikTok: 'Let's Get Back to Werk'

"If we can’t get back to work..... let’s get back to WERK," Miley Cyrus captioned the video, synchronizing her dance moves with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson are in sync with each other on the dance floor.

On Sunday, the "Party in the U.S.A." singer, 27, posted an adorable clip on TikTok of herself and Simpson, 23, showing off their dance moves. The pair performed an impeccable routine to C+C Music Factory's 1990 song, "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," amid a sunny outdoor backdrop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If we can’t get back to work..... let’s get back to WERK @codysimpson," Cyrus captioned the post.

The couple — who often costar in each other's TikTok adventures — perfectly synchronized their dance moves in the video, smiling as they didn't miss a step. Cyrus wore a blue bikini for the lively routine, while Simpson went shirtless in a pair of black athletic shorts.

Back in April, Simpson opened up about his relationship with Cyrus, telling The Sydney Morning Herald that “being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life.”

“She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he added, noting that the “Slide Away” singer “also inspires my art.”

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Miley Cyrus Tiktok Right: Miley Cyrus Tiktok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work,” he added.

Seeming to hint at what the future could look like for the two, Simpson shared that while he does “believe in marriage,” he hasn’t “thought too much about that.”

“I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” said Simpson. “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

Cyrus was previously married to ex Liam Hemsworth, their divorce finalized just over a year after they tied the knot.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Says She Didn't Wear a Bikini for 2 Years After VMAs Criticism: 'I Was So Insecure'

Opening up about the challenges of maintaining her sobriety, Cyrus said it can be "really hard because, especially being young, there's that stigma of, 'You're no fun.'"

"It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun,'" the singer told Variety in June. "The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."