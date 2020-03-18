As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

If you’ve ever assumed the painstaking task of teaching a parent how to use their phone, Miley Cyrus can relate.

During her Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus Instagram show on Wednesday, the singer shared that her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 58, just recently got an iPhone so he can FaceTime his family while they are all social distancing.

“My dad is crazy, he got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone,” Cyrus, 27, told her guests, Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. “That is not true — he’s still on the Blackberry [trend]!”

Friends and family joke that the “Old Town Road” star is “The King of Blackberries” as he’s one of the few people who still uses one of the earliest smartphones, which became popular in the early 2000s.

Cyrus revealed that Billy Ray is “stuck in Nashville” while she is in lockdown at her California home.

“It’s really sad because he has to go to my grandma’s house to FaceTime, because my grandma knows how to FaceTime and he doesn’t,” the star continued.

Earlier this week Cyrus launched her new IGTV series Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus, an uplifting talk show to help fans stay calm during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

New episodes drop each weekday at 2:30 p.m. EST on Cyrus’s Instagram page. So far, guests have included Cyrus’s therapist Dr. Daniel Amen, Demi Lovato and Amy Schumer, along with Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron.

Cyrus hinted that one of her next guests would be fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who will pass along tips to repurpose old clothes already in your closet.

“I’ve got a lot of time on my hands,” she joked.

Other celebrities are making the best of social distancing with fun social media content, too: actors like Josh Gad and Jennifer Garner are reading children’s books, and musicians like Chris Martin, Keith Urban and John Legend are performing concerts from inside their homes on live video.