Miley Cyrus Cuddles Up to Cody Simpson During Movie Night Date After PDA-Packed Outing

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are keeping things cozy!

The pair got together for a movie night on Sunday to watch Blue Hawaii and together they sang along to Elvis Presley’s “Ku-U-I-Po.”

Simpson captioned the footage after one of the lyrics, “more today than yesterday,” on his Instagram Stories. While singing, Cyrus leans her head on his shoulder as they both smile at the camera.

The 22-year-old Australian singer hasn’t been shy about posting the new romance on his social media. He previously shared a PDA-packed selfie, in which he leans in to give Cyrus’ forehead a smooch.

“Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote alongside the image, before sharing a photo of the meal, which consisted of two pieces of banana-covered toast and what appeared to be a smoothie.

Last week, Cyrus, 26, spoke out about their recent make-out session, and declared the musician her “type” on her own social media. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, who is also Australian, addressed her recent PDA on Friday with a shirtless photo of Simpson.

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” she wrote over the steamy photo, before sharing a TMZ video of the pair kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood.

“Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she joked.

A source recently told PEOPLE that that pair “were very cute together” during the outing.

“Miley and Cody came in together. Cody ordered an acai bowl to go. While they waited, Miley was very flirty. You could tell that she was interested in Cody. She ended up sitting on his lap and started kissing him. He was totally game and smiling,” the source said.

Following her lighthearted posts, Cyrus took a more serious tone and clapped back at critics who say she’s moving on too fast.

Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance two weeks ago, PEOPLE exclusively learned at the time. Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus began her post, seemingly referencing her relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued, pointing out that if she were man, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

Cyrus went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating.

“I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position,” she wrote.

The actress added that “this ‘dating’ thing is new to me too,” as she explained that she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early 20s.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she continued. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”

Although Hemsworth has not publicly addressed his split from Cyrus since last month, when he released a statement on Instagram sharing he wished his ex “nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he did post a new image on Saturday.

“Start ya day out with a couple of these. They’re super easy,” he wrote.