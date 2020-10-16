Miley Cyrus Covers Britney Spears' 'Gimme More' — and Joins Sister Noah for a Duet!

Along with her Spears cover, she'll perform hits from The Velvet Underground, Pearl Jam and The Cardigans

Well, "Gimme More" covers like this!

Miley Cyrus is set to hit the stage Friday night for MTV Unplugged's "Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions" — and she has the perfect rendition of Britney Spears' "Gimme More" for this Friday in quarantine. (Oh, and she gives the track the best Miley twist!)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hitting the stage for a stripped-back, acoustic performance from her Los Angeles backyard, the singer is set to perform the Spears pop hit, along with several other covers by artists such as The Velvet Underground, Pearl Jam and The Cardigans. Cyrus is also set to perform her latest single "Midnight Sky."

"You got me in a crazy position. If you're on a mission. You got my permission," Cyrus wrote along with a clip of the performance on Instagram.

Cyrus also shared that she'll be hitting the stage alongside her sister Noah — and their mother Tish had the cutest comment.

"We got so high we saw Jesus," she teased referring to her little sister's song "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus."

"i told miley next years gonna be our bitch and she said 'why wait til next year,'" Noah wrote. "i love you so much."

"My girls are 🔥🔥🔥🔥Love them so much!!!!!!!" the sisters' mother commented on Noah's Instagram.

Spears was one of Cyrus' inspirations as a young artist. In an interview earlier this year, she cited Spears' own cover of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" as one of her favorites.

"I had the most weird hodgepodge of Britney Spears, 'NSYNC, Metallica and Hilary [Duff.] I had Joan Jett and Pat Benatar," she told Variety earlier this year. "You should've seen my face when Britney covered 'I Love Rock ’n’ Roll' in Crossroads. I melted down."

"That scene was the father, the son and the Holy Spirit all in one room," she added. "I actually lost my mind. That was worlds colliding beyond what I could have ever dreamed of."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus MTV

Cyrus' backyard performance serves as the newest reinvention of the MTV Unplugged franchise which has featured artists from Jay-Z and Nirvana to Adele and Mariah Carey.