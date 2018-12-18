Miley Cyrus Covers Pal Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left to Cry' — See the Sweet Performance

Miley Cyrus is honoring her pal Ariana Grande in one sweet way.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old “Party in the U.S.A.” singer and her collaborator Mark Ronson swung by BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge for a cover of Grande’s single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

The song — which Grande released earlier this year, in what was her first single after the May 2017 terrorist bombing at her concert in Manchester that took the lives of 22 people — was stripped of its usual pop production; Cyrus instead interpreting it as a sober ballad.

It was especially fitting seeing as a giant heart-shaped disco ball with a split down the middle stood behind Cyrus (the piece mirrors the artwork on Cyrus and Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”).

“I love this song,” Ronson tweeted later. “And I loved getting to cover it. Thank u.”

Grande was a fan of the cover, tweeting, “I love that voice and soul [so much] @MileyCyrus @MarkRonson @BBCR1.”

Cyrus and Grande, 25, have long been publicly supportive of one another. Why, days ago, they each sent the other love on social media to mark the release of their new songs.

“Love u sweet baby Ari!” Cyrus wrote, screen grabbing a grab of Grande posted of her iTunes playing Cyrus and Ronson’s cover of John Lennon’s “(Happy Xmas) War Is Over.”

Meanwhile Grande celebrated the release of her new single “Imagine” by giving Cyrus love.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online [right now] but Miley and I [are] dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick,” she wrote, referencing the Twitter feud between Kanye West and Drake. “Thank you.”

“War IS over,” Cyrus wrote in response.

Both have a lot in common too, having started their careers on family friendly television shows (Cyrus on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana and Grande on Nickelodeon’s Victorious) before making the transition to music.

The two songstresses have collaborated together in the past — first in 2015 on a rendition of the Crowded House rock classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to raise awareness for The Happy Hippie Foundation (a nonprofit organization Cyrus launched to shed light on issues surrounding homeless youth and other vulnerable populations, including the LGBT youth community), and most recently in June 2017, for a performance at Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground to benefit the families and victims of the attack.

Though they clearly have affection for one another, Cyrus recently told Andy Cohen that she wishes the two were closer and would build a bond not based on professional work.

“I’ve been trying to start a real relationship and not try to ask her to work or ask her to collaborate too much,” Cyrus said during a visit to Radio Andy in earlier this month. “I feel like she needs a friend, I could use a friend, and I would love to start that relationship more.”

“I just want to go to the club with her,” Cyrus added. “I want to play our new songs and go to the club.”