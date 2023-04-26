Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA on Scoring Her First-Ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit: 'Love You'

Miley Cyrus is giving SZA her "Flowers" in light of a new milestone.

Earlier this week, SZA earned the first No. 1 hit of her career on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her catchy single "Kill Bill." Shortly after the announcement, Cyrus congratulated the Grammy winner on the news.

"Congrats to Sza for going #1 on Billboard's Hot 100," Cyrus, 30, wrote on Twitter. "Love you!"

Cyrus' smash "Flowers" spent eight non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 earlier this year.

Earlier this month, a new study by music sales data resource Luminate revealed that global music streams hit the one trillion milestone on March 31 — thanks to Cyrus' chart-topping hit making up 1.16 billion of those streams, per Variety.

The single from her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released on Jan. 12 along with an accompanying music video. Fans immediately began to speculate that the new song features several references to her high-profile relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, SZA, 33, released SOS, her second studio album, on Dec. 9. Days later, she appeared on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast and opened up about how she felt watching her newly released record top the musical charts — and make her Spotify's No. 1 artist globally.

"I never thought in a million years that people would like it," SZA (whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe) told the outlet. "My dad's visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn't lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we're just hanging out, 'cause it didn't go badly!"

Later in the interview, the "I Hate U" singer revealed that she felt doubt ahead of its release — but was determined to get it over with.

SZA opened up to PEOPLE about the LP shortly before its release, in a conversation surrounding her latest Crocs collection.

"The sound is a little bit of literally everything," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It's a little angry as an overview, but some of it is really beautiful and soft and heartfelt. It's about heartbreak, it's about being lost, it's about being pissed."