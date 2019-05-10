Miley Cyrus Confirms Her New Album Is All Done: 'She Is Coming'

New music from Miley Cyrus is coming sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old singer told fans on Twitter that her upcoming seventh studio album was complete, explaining that she had played the record for staffers at streaming service iHeartRadio.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They f—ing flipped and so will you,” Cyrus promised.

A title for the LP has not been announced yet, but Cyrus did hint at a release date of May 30 for (presumably) its first single — writing “SHE IS COMING 5/30” in the bio of her social media platforms.

Similar incarnations of the phrase came in posts on Instagram and Twitter, the words “she is coming” flashing in a blinding strobe effect.

This will be the first record Cyrus has released since her marriage to husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2008, tied the knot in December in an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee, home.

Cyrus’ last album was 2017’s Younger Now, led by the single, “Malibu.” She also provided vocals to producer Mark Ronson’s tune, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which was released in November 2018.

Ronson collaborated with Cyrus on “a bunch of songs” for her upcoming album as well, she said in January during an interview on iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live with Romeo.

Cindy Ord/Getty

One of those songs is a tune called “Bad Karma,” the name of which she spilled during that chat.

“I was kind of just in this creative space,” Cyrus said. “Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth. And so you can put those messages you want to bring, what it’s really about to you, into it. I’m such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take — this is really creepy, this is a girl thing — I imagine what lipstick I’ll be wearing in the music video… like “Bad Karma” — ooh, I shouldn’t have said that! Well, there you go. A song that we’ve done together …”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Returns to Tennessee to Perform at Beale Street Music Festival: ‘Home Sweet Home’

Cyrus also gave fans a snippet of the tune on social media, in an Instagram Story video posted after the Met Gala on Monday.

Earlier this month, Cyrus returned to her hometown of Tennessee to make an unannounced appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival, performing a duet alongside Grammy-award winning artist Marc Cohn.

The dynamic pair sang Cohn’s 1991 hit “Walking in Memphis” before Cyrus went on to perform some of her own old hits — including, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” “We Can’t Stop,” and the iconic “Party In the U.S.A.”