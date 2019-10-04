Miley Cyrus Declares Cody Simpson Her 'Type' as She Addresses Their 'Morning Make Out Session'

It’s “hot girl fall” for Miley Cyrus!

The 26-year-old pop star is speaking out about her Thursday make out session with Cody Simpson, revealing the Australian musician is her “type.”

On her Instagram Story on Friday, Cyrus — who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth, who is also Australian — shared a black and white, shirtless photo of Simpson. Over the top of the steamy pic, she wrote “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]”

At the bottom, she added, “Hot Girl Fall [check]”

In the next slide on her Story, the songstress shared a TMZ video of her and Simpson kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood. She wrote, “Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!”

Underneath the video, she wrote, “lol sneaky ass.”

In a third slide, Cyrus shared a photo from Simpson’s Instagram page, which had been screen grabbed from a Buzzfeed article titled “Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Kissed And People Have A LOT To Say About It.”

The portion that Cyrus grabbed for her Story said, “After doing my ~research~ on Cody, I can’t blame her.”

To that, Cyrus said: “Thank you #HotGirlFall.”

On Thursday afternoon, Cyrus and Simpson — who are longtime friends — were spotted at a grocery store in Los Angeles, according to E! News. An eyewitness told the outlet that the pair grabbed sushi and a drink there, and shared a “quick kiss” while doing so.

The eyewitness added that they “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.”

The TMZ video was reportedly taken the same day, and shows the duo kissing affectionately at açai bowl eatery Backyard Bowls. TMZ reported that they appeared to be having a serious conversation before Cyrus got onto Simpson’s lap and the make out session began.

Cyrus’ new flame comes just two weeks after PEOPLE exclusively learned that Cyrus had ended her relationship with Carter, 31. Cyrus and Hemsworth split a month prior to that, after being married for seven months.

Since then, Cyrus has been spotted in the recording studio and on vacation with her mom and sister. The “Slide Away” singer has been making light of her single status, two days ago sharing some photos from a haunted house of her cozying up to the zombie-looking characters there.

“Met a couple new potential partners,” she wrote in the caption. “Felt like I was on The Bachelorette. 💀”