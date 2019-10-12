Miley Cyrus Enjoys L.A. Outing with Cody Simpson and Mom Tish After Hospitalization

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going strong.

The “Mother's Daughter” singer and Australian musician stepped out for breakfast in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday morning, joined by Cyrus’ mom, Tish, inside a café.

Cyrus, 26, and Simpson, 22, were spotted arriving at the café together wearing dressed-down looks of jeans and T-shirts. After their meal, Cyrus left with her mom — who paired her jeans with an AC/DC T-shirt — and Simpson left separately.

The night before, on Friday, Simpson confirmed that it was “safe to say” the pair are official while attending the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in L.A.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters at the event. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he added.

Simpson went on to share that dating Cyrus is a “different experience” for him, as the pair were friends first.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, explaining that they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Simpson added, “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”

Simpson also announced that he’ll be releasing a new song next week, which he wrote about the pop star while she was in the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

Without offering up too many details about the track, he teased, “It’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week.”

Simpson has likely already given fans a preview of the new song during one of his hospital visits to Cyrus, he lifted her spirits by gifting her flowers and serenading her with a very special tune.

“Suddenly I am feeling much better,” Cyrus captioned a black and white video of Simpson singing on her Instagram Stories. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit and the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

In the track, Simpson sang about Cyrus while he strummed his acoustic guitar, singing that she’s got “a golden thing.”

“I shouted the words in the first daylight and a chorus of words burst into sight,” he sang. “Now I know that I’m hers, for whatever it’s worth, by the rule that’s in the sky.”

Meanwhile, Simpson told E! News that Cyrus is “still recovering” post-surgery.

“She had tonsillitis and had surgery this week so I’ve just been trying to take care of her through all that,” he said at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch event.

Simpson also said that he and Cyrus are looking forward to Halloween and want to attend one of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

“We’re trying to think about costumes right now,” he said. “I have no idea. I really want to go see the new Joker movie because I’m a really big fan of the Heath [Ledger] version. I’ve done that for Halloween a couple of times, so I was thinking of going and seeing that and maybe doing … I don’t know. I have no plans.”

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending a lot of time together lately, including a movie date on Sunday and a steamy “makeout session” at eatery Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3.

Their new romance follows Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Liam Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance three weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

Hemsworth recently stepped out with actress Maddison Brown, and the pair had a PDA-filled date in New York City.