Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split After 10 Months of Dating

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s romance is over.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the pair broke up a few weeks ago after 10 months of dating. The news of their breakup came just hours ahead of the premiere of her new song "Midnight Sky."

Page Six and TMZ were the first to report the news of Cyrus and Simpson's split.

Earlier this month, Simpson, 23, shared a loving tribute to Cyrus, 27, on his Instagram Story, writing, "In love with my best friend."

As of late, Simpson had been supportive of Cyrus, who revealed that she's six months sober. "He is very much into clean, healthy living and supports her sobriety," a source told PEOPLE in July.

And singing Cyrus' praises earlier this year, Simpson said that "being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life," calling the pop star "creative and inspiring, fiercely independent" in an April interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

After years of friendship, Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship turned romantic and were on the same page when it came to their lifestyles. “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” his manager Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

In addition to meeting her family and friends, including attending her brother Braison Cyrus’ wedding, Simpson was a support system for Cyrus, specifically after she underwent vocal cord surgery in November.

“Cody [was] by her side. Cody will make sure she isn’t bored while she recovers,” a source said. Cyrus, who “has known for a while that she needed the surgery,” was required to rest “her voice for several weeks while her vocal cords heal. Any strain will prolong the healing.”

Simpson was also by Cyrus' side when she was hospitalized for tonsillitis in late October.

Also that month, the pair celebrated Halloween together by dressing up as the iconic former couple Billy Idol and Perri Liste.

During their relationship, Cyrus and Simpson did not hold back the PDA on social media.