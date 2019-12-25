Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Spend Their First Christmas Together with Her Family

Things are still going strong for Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus.

Simpson joined Miley and her family to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday, as he appeared in a group shot shared by the “Wrecking Ball” singer on her Instagram Story.

“Merry Xmas” Miley, 27, wrote atop the black and white photo, which features Simpson and the Cyrus family smiling around their Christmas tree, marking the couple’s first Christmas together.

On his own Instagram Story, Simpson, 22, shared a close-up of what appears to be his gift to Miley: a gold skull necklace.

“Museum quality for my queen,” he wrote atop the photo, along with emojis of a skull and a pitchfork.

Miley shared some more family photos on Christmas Eve, which included herself, four of her five siblings — including sisters Noah and Brandi, and brothers Braisonand Trace — and her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. (She has one more brother, Christopher, from her dad’s previous relationship with Kristin Luckey.)

She wrote in the caption for the series of three black and white snaps, “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄”

The photos came one day after Miley settled her divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on what would have been their one year anniversary as a married couple, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported.

Simpson’s appearance at the Cyrus family Christmas gathering helps to shut down recent circulating rumors that the couple had split. Despite those rumors, Simpson’s sister, Alli, told the Daily Mail Australia that the two were still together.

“Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” Alli told the outlet, but she did not reveal if the two had any holiday plans together.

The breakup rumors sparked when Simpson was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City on Saturday, whilst Cyrus released a new single called “My Sad Christmas Song,” which is about being lonely during the busy holiday season.

In October, the Australian singer released a new song called, “Golden Thing,” inspired by Cyrus. “Diamond throne all on her own / coffee skin, she let me in,” he sings in the love song. “It’s a golden thing we’ve got.”

A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE the two singers are working on a new musical project together, though further details have not yet been disclosed.

The couple also spent their first Thanksgiving together this year, with the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer joining Cyrus and her family’s festivities, in which Noah Cyrus uploaded a black-and-white shot on Instagram of everyone at the dining table.

“Extremely thankful for everyone at the table. 🖤🖤🖤 (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated 😩,” Noah captioned the family photo.

It seems the Cyrus family has been nothing but welcoming to Simpson. Recently, the “La Dee Da” singer joined in on an acoustic jam session of “Old Town Road” with his girlfriend and her father Billy Ray for guests at a holiday party thrown by her Happy Hippy Foundation at My Friend’s Place in Hollywood.

The two made their romance public in early October, just a few weeks after Cyrus’ public relationship with influencer Kaitlynn Carter and separating from Hemsworth. The “Slide Away” singer and Hemsworth confirmed their split in August after less than eight months of marriage.

Monday would have marked Cyrus and The Hunger Games actor’s first wedding anniversary.