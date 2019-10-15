Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Are 'Both Sober' and 'Focused on Health and Work' Amid Romance: Rep

After years of friendship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship recently turned romantic — and the couple are on the same page when it comes to their lifestyles.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

Earlier this month, the musicians were spotted on a breakfast date shortly after Cyrus, 26, split from influencer Kaitlynn Carter following her separation from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. (The actor was photographed sharing a kiss with actress Maddison Brown last week.)

Since then, the new couple have been heating up, posting cozy selfies on social media and documenting their time together. Over the weekend, Simpson, 22, also joined his new girlfriend and her mom, Tish, for lunch in L.A.

For all the details on Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship, and how both she and ex Liam Hemsworth are moving on, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Image zoom Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus MEGA

RELATED: Cody Simpson Opens Up About Relationship with ‘Passionate’ Miley Cyrus: ‘We Just Have a Ball’

While attending the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch last week, Simpson opened up about his new romance with Cyrus, saying they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying” and “working real hard.”

The Australian singer — who was by the entertainer’s side as she recovered from tonsillitis — also revealed he’ll be dropping a new song inspired by Cyrus this week. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,'” said Simpson.

Cyrus teased the track on Monday in several Instagram Stories. “Crystal dream, Cali queen / Radiant hand, vibrant sand / I’m shy, it’s a golden thing she’s got,” Simpson sings on the track, which Cyrus revealed is titled “Golden Thing.”

Image zoom Angie Simpson/Instagram

It appears Simpson has also won over Tish, who left a comment on Simpson’s mom Angie’s Instagram post about her son and his new girlfriend.

“Puts a smile on my face too @angiemsimpson love you my sweet friend,” wrote Tish on Angie’s post, which also received a slew of heart emojis from Cyrus.