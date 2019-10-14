Why So Serious? Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Touch Tongues While Using Joker Filter

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson aren’t just locking lips — they’re touching tongues! The new couple shared a video of the deed with their Instagram followers on Sunday evening.

Simpson, 22, took a video of the pair snuggling in bed with the terrifying Joker movie filter obscuring their faces. As they played around with the digital clown mask, Cyrus, 26, and the “La Da Dee” singer closed-in and touched tongues — later pulling away while laughing.

Earlier in the day, they were spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles, just days after Simpson attended the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in L.A. on Friday, where he confirmed to reporters that it was “safe to say” they are officially an item.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters at the event. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he added.

Simpson went on to share that dating Cyrus is a “different experience” for him, as the pair were friends first.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, explaining that they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Simpson added, “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”

He also announced that he’ll be releasing a new song, which he wrote about the pop star while she was in the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

Cyrus has likely already given fans a preview of the new song when she shared a video of Simpson serenading her during one of his hospital visits.

On Saturday, the “Slide Away” singer showed the Australian musician some love on his Instagram post of his Tiffany and Co. Men’s Launch photo shoot, commenting “Boo thang,” as Comments by Celebs first pointed out.

She also made it known that Simpson is now off-limits to other suitors after a fan commented on Simpson’s photo and asked “Does Miley share?” with a laughing emoji. Cyrus pointedly responded with a thumbs down emoji.

The relationship is apparently mother approved. On Monday, Simpson’s mom Angie posted a sweet photo of the pair to her Instagram. “Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy,” she captioned the image. “Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart #happyforyouguys #beautifullsouls.”

Cyrus herself commented with a series of black heart emojis.

Their new romance follows Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Liam Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance three weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

Hemsworth recently stepped out with actress Maddison Brown, and the pair had a PDA-filled date in New York City.