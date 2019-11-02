Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Hang Out with Her Sister Noah and Mom Tish as She Calls Him 'My Baby'

Cody Simpson is bonding with the Cyrus family.

After a PDA-filled Halloween night, the Australian singer and his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, kept things more low-key on Friday, and spent the evening with the pop star’s mother, Tish, and younger sister, Noah.

The group appeared to have a fun time together, documenting their shenanigans in videos on their Instagram Stories. In one sweet black-and-white video shared by Simpson, Miley can be seen trying to pick something off his face before they both begin to laugh.

“He’s my baby,” the “Mother’s Daughter” singer can be heard saying of Simpson while she cuddled into his shoulder.

They also praised Miley’s mom for her Smokey Bear Halloween costume. In a video shared by Noah of her mother dancing around to show off the fuzzy ensemble, both Simpson and Miley can be seen leaning on a counter together in the family’s kitchen, laughing and chanting “Smokey!”

Towards the end of the night, Noah shared another video of herself and the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer snacking on grapes and toast, revealing that they had Miley cook for them.

“We’ve had [Miley Cyrus] make us 4 pieces of toast wit [sic] butter n now making her make 2 more as we are shoveling grapes DOOOWWWWN,” the “Make Me” singer shared on her Instagram Story, tagging Simpson.

Miley’s boyfriend previously hung out with her family when he stepped out for breakfast with the “Wrecking Ball” singer in Los Angeles last month and the pair were joined by Cyrus’ mom inside the café.

On Thursday night, Cyrus and Simpson celebrated Halloween with a spot-on couple’s costume. The pair dressed up as the iconic former couple Billy Idol and Perri Liste, and both shared a slew of photos and videos of their costumes to social media — showing off some major PDA in the process.

For their punk rock looks, both singers wore studded black leather jackets and chain necklaces. Underneath her jacket, Cyrus wore black lingerie and fishnet stockings, while Simpson went shirtless with leather pants.

The “Slide Away” musician also wore a short black wig to replicate Lister’s hair, and Simpson styled his blonde hair spiked like Idol’s.

The pair made their romance official after they were spotted kissing during a breakfast date in early October.

Just a few weeks later, Cyrus — who recently went through back-to-back splits from her husband Liam Hemsworth and then from her friend-turned-lover Kaitlynn Carter — posted a selfie wearing a ring with Simpson’s initials.

The couple also got coordinating tattoos together at celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio. Simpson’s chest ink featured a skull and crossbones line, with the grim reaper scythe’s underneath. And Cyrus got a bleeding heart with “Rock n’ Roll Heart” written across it and a knife pierced through it on the back of her arm.

While things seemed to heat up quickly between the pair, the relationship has a strong foundation in a past friendship and similar lifestyles, according to Simpson’s manager.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE last month. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

While attending the Tiffany & Co. Mens’ Launch in October, Simpson opened up about his new relationship with Cyrus, saying they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying” and “working real hard.”