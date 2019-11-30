Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together with Her Family

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong!

On Friday, the couple was spotted on their way to grab lunch in Los Angeles. Cyrus, 27, was dressed casually in a black jacket and sunglasses, while Simpson opted for a sweater and jeans.

The previous day, the Australian singer, 22, joined Cyrus and her family to celebrate the annual holiday.

In a black-and-white photo shared by the pop star’s younger sister Noah Cyrus, Miley and Cody can be seen sitting across from one another at the table, while surrounded by numerous members of their family, including mom Tish Cyrus and brother Trace Cyrus.

“Extremely thankful for everyone at the table. 🖤🖤🖤 (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated 😩,” Noah captioned the family photo.

Their festive celebration comes just a week after the couple celebrated Cyrus’ 27th birthday together when Simpson joined his girlfriend for a dinner in Nashville to ring in her special day. A fan captured a photo of Simpson and Cyrus pictured alongside friends and plenty of festive balloons to mark the occasion.

A source told PEOPLE this month that the two are in a good place and enjoying their time together.

“They have a very easy relationship,” the source said. “They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.”

After parting ways with Liam Hemsworth in August and splitting from Kaitlynn Carter in September, Cyrus was first linked to Simpson in early October. Since then, the pair hasn’t been shy about sharing their love on social media.

Cyrus posted a photo on Instagram featuring a ring with her boyfriend’s initials in October, while Simpson wrote a song inspired by her, “Golden Thing,” that Cyrus featured on her Instagram story.

Simpson was also by Cyrus’ side earlier this month when the “Mother’s Daughter” singer was recovering from vocal cord surgery.

“Miley seems very happy,” the source told PEOPLE at the time.

While Hemsworth has stayed quiet about the split from his wife, his sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, spoke up about the former couple last week.

“He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more,” she said.