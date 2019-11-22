Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson 'Have a Very Easy Relationship' That 'Works' Says Source

Whether near or far, Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson are there for each other.

Though the “Mother's Daughter” singer, 26, has spent time apart from the Los Angeles-based Australian musician, 22, recently as she recovers from vocal cord surgery in Tennessee, a source tells PEOPLE that things are still going well for the two.

“Miley and Cody have their separate lives,” the source says. “Cody had to stay in L.A. but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship. They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.”

When Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she unknowingly had for years, according to sources. After learning of the issue, Cyrus was told she would need to have surgery before the end of the year, and that the recovery process would include several weeks of silence.

“Miley is recovering well,” the source says. “She still has to be careful about using her voice, though.”

As a result, Cyrus — who has been working on new music — has needed to put recording and performing on hold.

A source close to Cyrus previously told PEOPLE, though, that she is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

In early October, Cyrus and Simpson made their romance official after they were spotted kissing during a breakfast date.

At the time, Cyrus was coming off of high-profile back-to-back breakups, first with husband Liam Hemsworth and most recently with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter, 31, ended their whirlwind romance in late September, while Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

Although Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship may be new, the pair were friends for years before romance bloomed.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager previously Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE exclusively. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Earlier this month, Simpson updated fans about his sobriety journey, writing that he was now “4 months sober but still stoned” on his Instagram Story.

The note came just two weeks after Cyrus spoke out about her own sobriety, saying in an Instagram Live stream that she too had hit the four-month mark.

In October, Simpson said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he and Cyrus were both sober — something that bonded them early on in their relationship.

“We keep each other in a good place,” Simpson said. “That’s what’s really healthy about it and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship. We’re very, very much on the same page.”

Simpson echoed those sentiments to PEOPLE, saying he and Cyrus “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying” and “working real hard.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” he said.