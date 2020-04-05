Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos to Healthcare Workers amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Cody Simpson/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are paying it forward to healthcare employees working to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The couple recently donated over 100 taco meals to a local hospital, as seen in an Instagram post that Simpson, 23, shared on Saturday.

“During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers doing their amazing job. So, we are doing a big taco delivery to a local hospital,” the Australian singer said in a video as he wore a mask while recording the meals being delivered.

The next photo showed him and Cyrus, 27, posing beside a cart filled with the bags of tacos, which read, “Thank you for your support and love. Stay strong.”

Another photo that Simpson shared depicted numerous healthcare employees smiling while holding the delivered meals.

“Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital! So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!” Simpson captioned the post.



Cyrus and Simpson, who began dating in October following the “Slide Away” singer’s split from husband Liam Hemsworth, have been keeping busy together amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Last Thursday, Simpson posted a time-lapse video of Cyrus shaving his head on Instagram.

“Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠‍” he captioned the black-and-white clip, set to Shwayze’s “Buzzin” featuring Cisco Adler.

Just hours after shaving his head, Simpson appeared as one of the guests on Thursday’s episode of Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live With Miley.

During his appearance, Simpson read Cyrus a poem he had written about her. “Babe! I’m freaked! I’m the most beautiful?” she asked, smiling from ear to ear. Simpson replied: “You’re the most beautiful, babe.”

The day prior, Simpson and Cyrus celebrated their six-month anniversary on Wednesday.

In honor of their big day, Simpson shared a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend wearing a casual black ensemble with her hair in a ponytail and zit cream on her face.

“Six months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” he captioned the Instagram post. “I love you.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.