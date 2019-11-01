Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Make Out as They Channel Billy Idol and Perri Lister for Halloween

Miley Cyrus and her new boyfriend Cody Simpson celebrated Halloween with a spot-on couple’s costume.

On Thursday night, the pair dressed up as the iconic former couple Billy Idol and Perri Lister. Cyrus and Simpson both shared a slew of photos and videos of their costumes to social media — and showed off some PDA in the process.

The first series of snaps showed Cyrus, 26, helping out with her Australian boyfriend’s makeup look.

“Makin up my man into baby billy idol! 🖤,” she wrote alongside three photos that showed her doing his eyeliner and giving him a sweet kiss.

For their punk rock ensembles, both singers wore studded black leather jackets and chain necklaces. Underneath her jacket, Cyrus wore black lingerie and fishnet stockings, while Simpson, 22, went shirtless with leather pants. The “Slide Away” musician also wore a short black wig to replicate Lister’s hair, and Simpson styled his blonde hair back like Idol’s.

“BILLY 🖤 PERRI,” Cyrus captioned one set of photos of the two together.

The new couple also shared several videos of themselves showing off some serious PDA while in costume.

“My Idol 🖤,” Cyrus captioned one clip that showed her dancing and sharing a steamy kiss with Simpson to Idol’s song “White Wedding.”

Another short video, captioned “It’s easy to tease but hard to get release … 🖤,” showed the two standing up and making out.

Idol himself seemed to approve of their costumes, reposting one of Cryus’ pictures on Instagram and writing, “Trick & Treat! Cheers Miley & Cody.”

The two singers made their romance official after they were spotted kissing during a breakfast date in early October, TMZ first reported. Since then, Cyrus and Simpson haven’t held back the PDA on social media.

Last week, Cyrus — who recently went through back-to-back splits from her husband Liam Hemsworth and then from her friend-turned-lover Kaitlynn Carter — posted a selfie in which she could be seen wearing a ring with Simpson’s initials.

And just before that, the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer honored her boyfriend in a more permanent way.

Cody Simpson; Miley Cyrus

In October, the couple spent their date night getting coordinating tattoos at celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio. Simpson’s chest ink featured a skull and crossbones line, with the grim reaper scythe’s underneath. And Cyrus got a bleeding heart with “Rock n’ Roll Heart” written across it and a knife pierced through it on the back of her arm.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters about his relationship with Cyrus on Oct. 11. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”