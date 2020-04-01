Image zoom MEGA

Cody Simpson shared a sweet message for girlfriend Miley Cyrus as the pair celebrate six months of dating on April 1.

Marking the occasion with a post for Cyrus on his Instagram Story, Simpson, 23, shared a black and white photo of the “Slide Away” songstress, 27, in a casual black ensemble with her hair in a ponytail and zit cream on her face.

“6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” Simpson captioned the post. “I love you.”

Cyrus and Simpson first went public with their relationship last October, just weeks after Cyrus ended her relationship with former flame Kaitlynn Carter.

TMZ released video footage of the pair kissing in a restaurant over acai bowls, and Cyrus later addressed the makeout moment on her Instagram Stories asking, “Can a girl not get a f—ing acai bowl and morning make-out session in peace?!?!”

Since then the pair have documented many moments of their romance on social media, from steamy Instagram photos together to matching Halloween costume shots.

Simpson has always had a thing for Cyrus and has never been one to shy away from discussing his feelings for his current love.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush,” Simpson said in a 2012 interview. “I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star.”

The pair most recently adopted a new dog together, Bo, who is named for the singer’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who went by the nickname in high school.

Cyrus adopted Bo from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, she revealed on a previous episode of her Instagram Live streaming show, Bright Minded.

The Australian singer shared a series of adorable snaps on Instagram last week. One photo features Cyrus and Simpson cuddling up to the shepherd mix, while others show the pup surrounded by musical equipment.

“Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone,” Simpson captioned the photos.