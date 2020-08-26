Miley Cyrus Says 'Wrecking Ball' Feels 'Like a Lifetime Ago' on Song's 7th Anniversary

"Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you’re continuing to show my art today," the singer said

Time flies when you're swinging on a wrecking ball — just ask Miley Cyrus!

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer, 27, reflected on her hit "Wrecking Ball" on its seventh anniversary. The single's iconic music video, which has been viewed more than a billion times on YouTube, saw the young star break from her Disney Channel persona for steamy demolition visuals.

"7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew. Feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday," Cyrus wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you’re continuing to show my art today. Forever grateful & inspired."

Cyrus has previously said she feels like she's "never living down" the 2013 music video, which raised eyebrows during the star's Bangerz era, which included other bops like "We Can't Stop," "Drive" and "Adore You."

“That’s something you can’t take away," she told The Zach Sang Show in 2017. "Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that in the mass that I did, it’s forever.”

In a look back at her career for Apple Music's Essentials Radio last week, Cyrus explained that she had to endure heartbreak herself to write "Wrecking Ball."

"I had to, like, experience heartbreak to get to that song. I had to live it," she told Zane Lowe during the episode. "Again, it wasn't a song that got sent to me on a demo and I just go 'Cut it.' I was living it publicly. And again, getting shamed at that time for the nudity in the video, and me pushing sexual boundaries, and beginning to experiment, being a pro-weed activist — and it was just all of it at the time."

"But I look at my life, I don't like even to say the span of my career because I like looking at my life as a whole from the beginning and the end, and I persevere," added Cyrus. "I've been through my relationship ... and perseverance is a word that I relate to, and I'm proud of, and glad that it can describe me as a person."

In September 2013, Cyrus explained her intention for the "Wrecking Ball" music video, adding that it's "much more" than the nudity or her suggestively licking a sledgehammer.

“I think the video is much more,” she told Elvis Duran at the time. “If people get past the point I make, and you actually look at me, you can tell I look more broken than even the song sounds. ... If people can take their minds off the obvious and go into their imagination and see what the video really means, it is so vulnerable.”