"A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much," Miley Cyrus said

Miley Cyrus Celebrates 4 Year Anniversary of 'Malibu,' Looks Back on Love with Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is looking back on one song that is close to her heart.

On Tuesday, the "Midnight Sky" singer celebrated four years of her song, "Malibu," with behind-the-scenes recording footage, featuring herself practicing the ballad in 2017.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much," the Grammy nominee wrote of the song, seemingly alluding to her former home and marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. "That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio. "

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

In November 2018, the Malibu, California home that Cyrus and Hemsworth, 31, once shared was destroyed in the devastating wildfires that swept the southern part of the Golden State.

The 7.4-acre property the actor had purchased for $6.8 million in 2014 was scorched to the ground. At the time of the devastating blazes, Hemsworth shared photographs from the wreckage of the house on social media at the time, telling fans that it had been a "heartbreaking few days."

Two years later, he sold the space to an unidentified buyer for $3.6 million in an off-market deal.

While the longtime couple was committed for years, neither were too concerned about actually tying the knot. In December 2018, they surprised fans when they wed during an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee home.

After facing the unthinkable when their beloved Malibu home burned down the previous month during the California wildfires, the couple seemed closer than ever. But after nearly a decade together and after less than a year of marriage, they called it quits in August 2019.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE at the time.

Last year, the Disney Channel alum also shared nostalgia about "Malibu" in honor of its third anniversary, showing her fans on Instagram what the song means to her with a touching video montage.