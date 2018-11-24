Miley Cyrus Celebrates 26th Birthday with Liam Hemsworth After Fire Destroyed Their Home

After the house she shared with fiancé Liam Hemsworth burned down during the devastating California fires this month, Miley Cyrus and her family are focusing on everything they are grateful for as the singer celebrates her birthday.

A picture posted to Instagram by Billy Ray Cyrus on Friday showed Miley and the family gathered together to ring in her 26th birthday with cake and drinks.

“Thankful for this moment,” Billy Ray, 57, wrote in the caption of the photo, which also featured Miley’s siblings Noah and Trace Cyrus, and her mother Tish Cyrus. “My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all.”

In a separate post, Miley’s longtime sweetheart, Hemsworth, celebrated his fiancée with an adorable photograph that showed her surrounded by colorful balloons as she held their dog.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl,” the 28-year-old Hunger Games star wrote of Miley. “You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”

It’s been 10 days since Miley and Hemsworth’s home in Malibu was burned down during the Woolsey Fire, which spread rapidly through the city and the surrounding Los Angeles areas when it sparked on November 8.

On November 13, Hemsworth posted a picture showing the home in ashes, with the word “L-O-V-E” having survived the flames.

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” Hemsworth wrote.

“I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

Miley had previously written about their home in her 2017 song, “Malibu.”

“I am one of the lucky ones,” Miley wrote on social media following the fire. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.

She continued: “Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were in good health after escaping the fire. “Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others.”

“They are donating $500,000 dollars to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic. These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience.”

The Woolsey Fire was one of three major wildfires that burned through large portions of Southern and Northern California this month. Up north, the Camp Fire — the most devastating of them all — killed at least 77 people and left more than a 1,000 missing as it spread through 150,000 acres.

The Woolsey Fire has now been fully contained but has created another threat for residents: mudslides. The fire destroyed more than 1,600 homes and claimed at least three lives.