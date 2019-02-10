She 'Can't Be Tamed': The Evolution of Miley Cyrus, from Child Star to Music Icon

Her time on the show — which ran until 2011 — and the pressure of being a role model for young girls while still trying to figure out her own identity were part of what later propelled Cyrus to rebel against her Disneyfied image.

"From the time I was 11, it was, 'You're a pop star! That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing,' " Cyrus explained to Marie Claire in 2015. "Meanwhile, I'm this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup. It was like Toddlers & Tiaras."

"I was made to look like someone that I wasn't, which probably caused some body dysmorphia, because I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn't on that show, it was like, 'Who the f— am I?' " she told the magazine.