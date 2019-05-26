Miley Cyrus Raps 'I Love You Nicki, but I Listen to Cardi' in New Song 'Cattitude'

Image zoom Miley Cyrus REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus debuted three new songs over the weekend, one of which contained a not-so-subtle reference to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old singer performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, giving her fans a first look at some new music, which will likely be featured on her upcoming seventh studio album.

On one of the tracks, a sassy rap song reportedly titled “Cattitude,” Cyrus briefly mentions the two rappers, saying, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

Making light of the eyebrow-raising lyrics online, Cyrus went on to caption numerous social media posts from her performance with different variations on the line.

“I love you Selena but I listen to Demi….” she captioned one clip, tagging pals — and fellow Disney alums — Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

Cyrus went on to reference both herself and good pal Ariana Grande in another post, writing, “I love you me but I listen to Ari.”

In addition to performing two additional new songs, reportedly called “Mother’s Daughter” and “Dream,” Cyrus played plenty fan favorites, including “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” “Party in the U.S.A.” and “We Can’t Stop” — which featured a special guest performance by British singer Charli XCX.

The beef between Cardi and Nicki, which kicked into high gear following their now-infamous New York Fashion Week brawl in September, came to a halt the following month, with Minaj tweeting, “Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out.”

Cardi responded, posting a screenshot of Minaj’s tweet on Instagram and writing: ”@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

So far neither rapper has publicly responded to Cyrus’ lyrics.

Cyrus, who’s been counting down to a mystery release on social media for quite some time now, went on to release a new teaser on Sunday.

In the clip, Cyrus appears to rub food over herself, while the words “SHE IS COMING” flash on the screen.

Cyrus’ website is also counting down to the release, which is now slated to drop on May 31. (A previous countdown listed May 30 as the big day).

Earlier this month, Cyrus revealed that her latest album had been completed and she’d already played the record for staffers at streaming service iHeartRadio.

“They f—ing flipped and so will you,” Cyrus promised.

This will be the first record the singer has released since tying the knot with Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2008, got married in an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee, home last December.

Cyrus’ last album was 2017’s Younger Now, led by the single, “Malibu.” She also provided vocals to producer Mark Ronson’s tune, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which was released in November 2018.

During a January interview on iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live with Romeo, Cyrus revealed that Ronson collaborated with her on “a bunch of songs” for the upcoming album as well.

One of those songs is a tune called “Bad Karma,” the name of which she spilled during that chat.

“I was kind of just in this creative space,” Cyrus said. “Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth. And so you can put those messages you want to bring, what it’s really about to you, into it. I’m such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take — this is really creepy, this is a girl thing — I imagine what lipstick I’ll be wearing in the music video… like ‘Bad Karma’ — ooh, I shouldn’t have said that! Well, there you go.”