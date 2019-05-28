Miley Cyrus Clarifies That Cardi B—Nicki Minaj Lyric and Insists She's Not Picking Sides

Miley Cyrus knows a few lines in her new song “Cattitude” are causing a little controversy — but insists it’s not about picking sides between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

When the pop star, 26, recently teased three songs off her new EP She Is Coming at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in England, there was one lyric in particular that raised a few eyebrows: “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

Sitting down with Roman Kemp on his radio show Capital Breakfast Tuesday morning, Cyrus addressed the issue head on, telling the DJ, “they’re both queens.”

“I think what they do is so different from each other. That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share. They don’t have to break it in half. There’s no reason to fight over it,” she said. “They’re both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to: Cardi and Nicki.”

Previously, Cyrus had played on the line in various social media posts.

“I love you, Selena, but I listen to Demi…” she captioned one Instagram video of her performance, tagging fellow Disney alums Selena Gomez, 26, and Demi Lovato, 26.

And she even tagged good friend Ariana Grande, 25, in another Instagram, writing, “I love you, me, but I listen to Ari.”

Fans speculated that the lyric was a reference to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s feud, which made headlines last year during New York Fashion Week.

The two rappers got involved in a heated dispute at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party at the Plaza Hotel, which culminated in Cardi, 26, throwing a red high heel at Minaj, 36, and being escorted out of the event.

But their drama came to a head the following month when Minaj tweeted, “Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out.”

The “Bodak Yellow” singer responded, writing, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

Cyrus reminded listeners that the rappers’ feud was a thing of the past when she appeared on Capital Breakfast with Robin Kemp.

“I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” she said, insisting that she has nothing but love for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

The pop star continued, “I think you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane. I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition. That’s why Ariana is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you. So, you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one.”