As wildfires rage throughout the state of California, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is among those to have lost their homes.

The 25-year-old singer — who paid tribute to fiancé Liam Hemsworth and their place of residence in song with the 2017 hit “Malibu” — opened up about the loss with a post on Twitter late Sunday night.

“Completely [devastated] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote in the first of three posts.

“I am grateful for all I have left,” Cyrus continued. “Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA [County] Sheriff’s department!”

Cyrus linked to organizations that would benefit from donations and signed her post, “I love you more than ever.”

As of Sunday evening, at least 31 people — 29 in Northern California and two in Southern California — are dead and at least 228 people are missing as three fires rage across the state, the Associated Press reported.

More than 8,000 firefighters are working to extinguish the fires, and about 150,000 people were urged to evacuate. In Southern California, at least 180 structures were leveled by fire.

The Camp Fire in Northern California has burned through 111,000 acres and was 25 percent contained by Sunday night, according to Cal Fire. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire has torn through 85,500 acres and was 15 percent contained by Sunday night, while the Hill Fire affected 4,531 acres and was 75 percent contained.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.