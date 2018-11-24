Braison Cyrus, Miley's Brother, Gets Engaged to His Girlfriend of Under a Year

The Cyrus family has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season!

On the same day that Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday — surrounded by family members such as fiancé Liam Hemsworth and dad Billy Ray Cyrus — her little brother, Braison Cyrus announced his engagement to visual merchandiser Stella McBride over Instagram.

“She said yes 💍 My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you,” Braison, 24, wrote in his posting to social media on Friday morning. “I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you.”

The model posted a photograph of himself and his love sharing a kiss while showing off her new ring.

Sharing the same photograph, McBride said: “Love of my life – nothing has ever made me happier than saying yes to forever with you. You are the sweetest soul and I cannot wait to be your wife💍”

Braison asked for the stylist’s hand in marriage with a striking and unusual ring featuring an oval opal rather than a diamond and a gold band which looked like a vine complete with delicate leaves.

The betrothed couple have been dating less than a year.

Mom Tish Cyrus also posted a picture of the happy couple to her Instagram account.

“She said YES,” Tish, 51, wrote. “Congratulations @braisonccyrus @stylesofstella #love#shesaidyes #family.”

Braison, a musician who has also starred in films such as 2016’s Heels and Doc in 2001, has posted many photographs to Instagram showing his love for McBride, and has called her his “best friend.”

Dozens of fans left comments on the Instagram announcement that congratulated the couple, and many also complimented McBride’s “stunning” engagement ring.

Since Braison was busy sealing the deal with McBride, it is unclear whether he made it to the family’s party to celebrate Miley’s 26th birthday with her other siblings, Noah and Trace Cyrus.

“Thankful for this moment,” Billy Ray, 57, wrote in the caption of a photo showing the family gathering. “My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all.”

Miley and Hemsworth recently lost their Malibu home in the devastating Woolsey Fire, which destroyed more than 1,600 homes and claimed at least three lives.

On November 13, Hemsworth posted a picture showing the home in ashes, with the word “L-O-V-E” having survived the flames.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl,” Hemsworth, 28, wrote of Miley on social media in honor of her birthday. “You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”